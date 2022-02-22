SAG Awards 2022: Nominees, date and time to watch the awards live on TV and online

Lyou Screen Actors Guild Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) have unveiled the list of nominees of its twenty-eighth edition, These awards recognize some of the Best performances in film and television.

The television series ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ lead the list of nominations and will try to sweep the five categories in which they are each. As for movies, the spotlight takes them ‘The power of the dog with three nominations.

What are the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards are characterized by rewarding the best performances of the year, both actors and actresses and casts as a whole. They are one of the most anticipated prizes prior to the Oscars.r as they show an overview of what to expect on that big night.

SAG Awards 2022: Schedule and how to watch the awards live

The SAG Awards 2022 have scheduled the twenty-eighth installment next Sunday, February 27 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and can be followed from 7:00 p.m., Mexico time through the TNT signal.

2022 SAG Awards Nominees

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or a Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Cominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lassos”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”

Nominated for best films

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitrona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Night are Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Best Stunt Group in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

