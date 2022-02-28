SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon and more stars dazzle with glamorous looks

The SAG AWARDS 2022 red carpet includes stars Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon and more as they dazzle in glamorous looks.

The 2022 SAG Awards ceremony will take place tonight, February 27, in Santa Monica, California, before the Oscars.

Lady Gaga stayed stylish this awards season as she's nominated for her lead role in House of Gucci.

Reese, 45, arrived in a strapless black dress with a huge Tiffany blue bow wrapped around her waist and flowing like a train behind her.

The Morning Show actress, who is nominated for Best Female Actress in a Drama Series, accessorized her look with a dazzling diamond necklace.

Selena, 29, looked chic and glamorous in a black dress with puff sleeves.

The Only Murders in the Building actress’s hair was slicked back with a center parting and she accessorized her look with a dazzling silver necklace.

Lady Gaga, 35, dazzled in a skin-tight all-white dress with a deep slit and a single neckline slit.

The Gucci actress nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role kept her look timeless and elegant and also teamed it all with a sparkling diamond necklace.

Reese Witherspoon kept it classy as she's nominated for her role on The Morning Show

Kerry Washington wore a bright yellow dress with a full skirt

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, showed off her toned legs in a teal dress with a sexy high leg slit.

Kerry Washington, 45, dazzled in a bright yellow strapless gown with a full skirt.

Will and Jada Smith also hit the carpet looking happy together and matching in a chic and unique navy blue theme.

Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Costner, Laverne Cox and Javier Bardem also hit the star-studded red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens stuns in a sexy teal dress with a high leg slit

Will and Jada Smith look happy in a unique matching navy blue theme.

Laverene Cox wears a black and silver dress

