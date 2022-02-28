The Screen Actors Guild Awards are back!

This Sunday, February 27, the Screen Actors Guild of America will honor some of the most talented performers from the best television shows and movies of this 2022from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California at 8:00 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Andrew Garfield are just a few of the actors nominated this year, while Succession and ted lasso they lead the series with the most nominations, with six each. On the other hand, The power of the dog leads the film nominations by being present in three categories.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the SAG Awards are the perfect setting to show off the best looks from the most renowned designers. We share the images of the celebrities who surprised the red carpet this year: Alexandra Daddario, Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, Javier Bardem, Vanessa Hudgens and more.

SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: The best looks in photos

Actors and actresses began walking the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet from 5:00 p.m. ET wearing designs by Louis Vuitton, Zuhair Murad, Gucci, Fendi, Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu and more. the best fashion houses Here the best looks.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Reese witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)



sandra oh

Sandra Oh

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



naomi watts

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)



Ross Butler

Ross Butler

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)



Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Frazer Harrison (AFP)



Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



hailee steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Ho Yeon Jung

Ho Yeon Jung

PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)



Cast of Squid Game

Cast of Squid Game

PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)



Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)



Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Jordan Strauss (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Rosario Dawson

Jessica Chastain

Juno Temple

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Elle Fanning