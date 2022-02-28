This Sunday, February 27, the Screen Actors Guild of America will honor some of the most talented performers from the best television shows and movies of this 2022from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California at 8:00 p.m. ET
Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Andrew Garfield are just a few of the actors nominated this year, while Succession and ted lasso they lead the series with the most nominations, with six each. On the other hand, The power of the dog leads the film nominations by being present in three categories.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the SAG Awards are the perfect setting to show off the best looks from the most renowned designers. We share the images of the celebrities who surprised the red carpet this year: Alexandra Daddario, Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga, Javier Bardem, Vanessa Hudgens and more.
SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: The best looks in photos
Actors and actresses began walking the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet from 5:00 p.m. ET wearing designs by Louis Vuitton, Zuhair Murad, Gucci, Fendi, Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu and more. the best fashion houses Here the best looks.