SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez falls on the red carpet red carpet VIDEO Celebs RMMN | SHOWS

On Sunday, February 27, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where different celebrities came together with their best looks.

singer and actress Selena Gomez was present at the important event for the nomination of “Only Murders in the Building”, a series where the celebrity shares roles with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena arrived at the ceremony wearing a black dress and her hair up, but she did not count on starring in a stumble on her way through the red carpet.

The actress of “Only Murders in the Building” was greeting the international press, but her heels played a trick on her and she was quickly helped by two members of her security.

Finally, Selena Gomez decided to take off her shoes and walk off the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. The photographers and cameramen who attended the event were able to record the precise moment in which the interpreter tripped.

About the 2022 SAG Awards

The film “CODA” won the most important award, the best cast or cast, at the twenty-eighth edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards).

These awards, which usually function as a thermometer of what will happen at the Oscars, also honored Jessica Chastain and Will Smith, as best actor and leading actress, for their respective performances in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “King Richard”.

