SAG Awards 2022: Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek and the best dressed of the night

Written in CELEBRITIES the
The SAG Awards or Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on the night of Sunday, March 27, where celebrities gathered to reward the best performances of the year.
And in the meantime, before the ceremony, everyone’s favorite preamble could not be missing: the carpetfor which the famous paraded with their best bets in fashion with a lot of glamor involved.
Selena Gomez, Salma Hayek, Kirsten Dunts, Lady Gaga They were some of the best dressed of the night, which is why we take a look at them below.
Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Lady Gaga in Givenchy
Kirsten Dunts in Erdem
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Cynthia Erivo at Louis Vuitton
Vanessa Hudgens in Versace
Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu
Madeline Brewer in Emilia Wickstead
Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti
Nicole Kidman in Yves Saint Laurent
What was your favorite look?