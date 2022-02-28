SAG Awards 2022: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Awardsbetter known as the SAG Awards 2022, were held in Santa Monica, California. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated ceremonies of the year.

In this 28th edition of the SAG Awards 2022the Red carpet received dozens of stars, thus finally marking the end of a very important awards season, after the pandemic. Let us remember that this gala rewards the best performances both in the cinema as on television.

The SAG Awards 2022mark the return of these awards, in person, after in 2021 they had to be broadcast pre-recorded.

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog garnered the most nominations in film-related categories, while Succession, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso they led the pack in television nominations.

Before receiving their awards, many celebrities paraded through the Red carpet, revealing their most spectacular outfits before the cameras. After all, the SAG Awards they are famous for giving us stellar fashion moments.

Celebrities at the 2022 SAG Awards

In 2020, stars like Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Aniston and Lupita Nyong’o stole the show with glamorous gowns (who doesn’t remember the white gown actress Jennifer Aniston?). Just to name a few of the best dressed in history of the SAG Awards.

In this opportunity Ruth Negga and Kirsten Dunst, known as style icons, and also nominees of the night, gave us red carpet looks that left us speechless. Here we leave the best:

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.