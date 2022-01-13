Sag Awards 2022, the nominations for the cinema – Magazine

Some names were foreseen, see for example Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington, others are less obvious (Ben Affleck) and the absence of Kristen Stewart is striking, who thanks to the film ‘Spencer’ was collecting recognition left and right: we are talking about nominated for the 2022 SAG Award, the awards that are awarded annually in the United States by the Screen Actors Guild, the union that brings together actresses and actors from around the world. These nominations are an excellent appetizer in view of the 2022 Oscars, because often those who appear in the SAG list then enter the Academy’s five.

For those who love numbers and statistics, we would like to point out that ‘House of Gucci’ And ‘The power of the dog’ lead the race for prizes, with three nominations each. Finally, we remind you that the winners of the 2022 SAG Awards will be announced on February 27 and that, at the same time, Helen Mirren will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

SAG Award 2022, the nominations for cinema

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTRESS



Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’



Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’



Nicole Kidman for ‘Being The Ricardos’



Lady Gaga for ‘House Of Gucci’



Jennifer Hudson for ‘Respect’

BEST PROTAGONIST ACTOR



Javier Bardem for ‘Being The Ricardos’



Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘Dog Power’



Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick for Tick … Boom!’



Will Smith for ‘A Winning Family – King Richard’



Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Caitriona Balfe for ‘Belfast’



Cate Blanchett for ‘Nightmare Alley’



Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’



Kirsten Dunst for ‘Dog Power’



Ruth Negga for ‘Passing’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Ben Affleck for ‘The Tender Bar’



Bradley Cooper for ‘Licorice Pizza’



Troy Kotsur for ‘CODA’



Jared Leto for ‘House Of Gucci’



Kodi Smit-McPhee for ‘Dog Power’

BEST CAST



Belfast



TAIL



Don’t Look Up



House Of Gucci



A winning family – King Richard

STUNT ENSEMBLE



Black Widow



Dunes



The Matrix Resurrections



No Time To Die



Shang-Chi And and the legend of the Ten Rings