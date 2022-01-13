SAG Awards 2022: the nominations of the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Here are all the nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards: leading the list for the TV series are Succession and Ted Lasso, while for the films there is The Power of the Dog.
The ceremony will take place on February 28th. Helen Mirren will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Here are all the nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards:
TELEVISION
Best Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Best Actor in a Comedy
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Actress in a Comedy
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Choral Performances in a Drama Series
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“The Morning Show”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”
“Yellowstone”
Best Choral Performances in a Comedy
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“The Kominsky Method”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
Best Stunts
“Cobra Kai”
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
“Loki”
“Mare of Easttown”
“Squid Game”
MOVIE
Best Lead Actor
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best attracts supporting characters
Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Best choral performance
“Belfast”
“TAIL”
“Don’t Look Up”
“House of Gucci”
“King Richard”
Best stunts
“Black Widow”
“Dunes”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die”
“Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings”
