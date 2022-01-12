SAG Awards 2022, the nominations
The nominations for the 28th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the prizes awarded annually by the American union of actors, have been announced during a live broadcast on Instagram.
Because SAG members largely overlap with representatives of the Academy’s acting branch, the SAG Awards are an important fixture in the race to the Oscars. The awards ceremony will take place on February 28, 2022.
Career recognition has already been announced, awarded to Helen Mirren.
Cinema
Best cast
Belfast
TAIL
Don’t Look Up
A winning family – King Richard
House of Gucci
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudosn – Respect
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur – TAIL
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
Best doubles
Black Widow
Dunes
Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
Television
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Douglas – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning – The Great
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Jean Smart – Hacks
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Cast in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show
Best doubles
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Murder in Easttown
Squid Game