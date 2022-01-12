SAG Awards 2022, the nominations

The nominations for the 28th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the prizes awarded annually by the American union of actors, have been announced during a live broadcast on Instagram.

Because SAG members largely overlap with representatives of the Academy’s acting branch, the SAG Awards are an important fixture in the race to the Oscars. The awards ceremony will take place on February 28, 2022.

Career recognition has already been announced, awarded to Helen Mirren.

Cinema

Best cast

Belfast

TAIL

Don’t Look Up

A winning family – King Richard

House of Gucci

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith – A winning family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudosn – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – TAIL

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley – The Fair of Illusions

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best doubles

Black Widow

Dunes

Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Television

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Douglas – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Murder in Easttown

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Murder in Easttown

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Cast in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Whiterspoon – The Morning Show

Best doubles

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Murder in Easttown

Squid Game