SAG Awards 2022 | Who are the nominees and what are the categories? When are the SAG AWards?

There’s nothing left to meet who will take home the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022. The event that takes place this Sunday has a long list of outstanding nominees who have brought the best of their performances to the screen.

“The Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” they led the film categories with three nominations each.

In the television categories, “Ted Lassos” and “Succession” they each obtained five nominations leading the candidacies, while Jean Smart She received three nominations for her impeccable participation in the series Hacks, where she won recognition as the main actress, also together with her companions they received the nomination for Best Cast and also for her role in Mare of Easttown the actress disputes the category of Best Supporting Actress.

The success of Netflix “Squid Game” scored with two categories, Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and also individual nominations for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-Yeon. The streaming service obtained a total of 10 nominations for its series and movies.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Who are the nominees for the SAG Awards?

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

The maid’s tale

The morning show

squid game

Succession

Yellowstone