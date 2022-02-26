SAG Awards 2022 will bring together Lee Jung Jae, Will Smith and Selena Gómez | nominees and where to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards | Asian culture

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon, actors from The Squidward Game, will attend the 2022 SAG Awards. This is one of the most prestigious galas that recognizes the best performances in film and television. Among fans of K-dramas, there is much expectation for the South Koreans to meet their peers of Hollywood.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday. December 27 at 8 p.m. EST and Squid Game goes as a nominee in four categories.

On February 25, photos of the possible seating arrangements for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were leaked. Lee Jung Jae, a figure with more than 20 years of experience in his field, will be sitting next to Jessica Chastain. She is nominated for best leading actress for the film The eyes of Tammy Faye.

Jessica Chastain and Lee Jung Jae would share a table at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: via Twitter

On the left side of the South Korean actor would be Alexandra Daddario, actress and producer who is an ambassador for this edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Another photograph shows that at the same table you will see Will Smith (nominated for King Richard), Selena Gomez (nominated in the cast of Only murders in the building), veteran and award-winning Helen Mirren and Ross Butler.

Possible seating arrangement at SAG 2022. Photo: via Twitter

Jung Ho Yeon, Sae Byeok in Squid game, also appears in the outline and will be sitting next to Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek.

SAG Awards 2022: schedules and where to see

The 28th Annual SAG Awards will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The channel to watch it live from Latin America is TNT starting at 8 pm