SAG Awards 2022 will bring together Lee Jung Jae, Will Smith and Selena Gómez | nominees and where to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards | Asian culture

SAG Awards 2022 will bring together Lee Jung Jae, Will Smith and Selena Gómez | nominees and where to watch the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon, actors from The Squidward Game, will attend the 2022 SAG Awards. This is one of the most prestigious galas that recognizes the best performances in film and television. Among fans of K-dramas, there is much expectation for the South Koreans to meet their peers of Hollywood.

