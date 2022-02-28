SAG Awards: This is how Selena Gómez looked on her way through the white carpet of the award ceremony

The 28th annual edition of the awards of the Screen Actors Guild of the big screen (SAG Awards), considered the prelude to what will happen in the delivery of the oscars 2022is about to start, and the white carpet of this event has already paraded celebrities who have stolen looks, especially Selena Gomez and the surprise arrival of Lady Gaga.

The singer and actress of Latin parents walked the white carpet of the SAG Awards with a black evening dress by the designer Oscar de la Renta, with large shoulder pads, a detail that stood out in her wardrobe, as well as accessories she wore an elegant necklace, earrings and a ring that shone too much, in addition to a basic hairstyle and her simple makeup , which made her look very beautiful.

