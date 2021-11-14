Saif Gaddafi is a candidate for the presidential elections in Libya – World

Saif Al-Islam, Muammar Gaddafi’s second son, announced his presidential candidacy in Libya. This was announced by The Libya Observer on Twitter stating that Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi officially presented his candidacy for the office of the Libyan National Electoral High Commission in Sabha for the December 24 elections. Just ten years ago, October 2011, he died from a gunshot to the head after being outraged by the Libyan despot, after more than 42 years of power. In recent days, the international community’s commitment to a sovereign, united and democratic Libya, and the appeal of the leaders for free elections on December 24th, with the threat of sanctions against those who will obstruct the electoral process.

The Al Marsad site, on Twitter, has published images of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi presenting the documents for the candidacy to the Electoral Commission in Sabha, in southern Libya. Saif, whose name means “sword of Islam”, is the second of Gaddafi’s eight children and the eldest son of his second wife Safiya.

At the outbreak of the Libyan civil war in 2011, he sided with his father and became one of the two official spokesmen for the government. Despite a request from the International Criminal Court to try him for crimes against humanity and the bloody repression of protests, he was detained but also protected in Zintan by Libyan militias who had captured him: a trial in absentia held in Tripoli, which opened in April 2014. , ended on July 28 of the following year with a vain sentence of death for genocide. On July 5, 2016, Saif was released from prison by the Zintan authorities under an amnesty passed in 2015 by the Tobruk government (the one controlled by General Khalifa Haftar), and has since lived as a free man in a secret Libyan location, perhaps on the border. with Egypt. Back in July, in his first interview with a foreign newspaper in a decade, Saif Al-Islam told the New York Times that he was planning a political return to run for president. According to an estimate accredited by Al Arabiya, the “Geddafians” are still 50-70% of Libyans.