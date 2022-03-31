Sailfish OS 4.4 updates web browser and adds camera filters

Although the panorama of alternative systems is quite bleak in the mobile world, that does not mean that the efforts to promote them have ceased, that is why it has appeared recently Sailfish OS 4.4the latest version of the operating system that in its day was postulated as the European alternative to Android, but which unfortunately has not caught on commercially.

Sailfish OS 4.4, whose code name is “Vanha Rauma”, arrives with the purpose of debugging the experience with the system and adding new features. To start we have the new web browser, which as engine now uses one based on Mozilla Gecko ESR 78 instead of version 60. The term ESR in Firefox stands for “Extended Support Release”, which means that it receives updates as patches without jumping to a major version as much.

Jolla, who is still responsible for Sailfish, explained that the web browser is the largest piece of software in the system, occupying 39,245 files with 13,798,479 lines of code in C++ and Rust, which are accompanied by 71,277 dynamic files with 8,177,160 lines of Javascript. At the level of characteristics we find the Quantum enablement, a refined user interface, improved video and audio support in WebRTCimprovements in navigation and tab control, as well as an updated interface and menu based on user feedback.

Another interesting addition to Sailfish OS 4.4 is the ability to pair Bluetooth devices using NFC. This means that the user can pair, for example, wireless headphones in such a way that the mobile device automatically creates a new pairing if it has not yet been paired.

The application of photo camera can now apply a catalog of default effects, including grayscale, sepia, poster, whiteboard, and blackboard. In case of using a Sony Xperia 10 II smartphone, the effects can be used with all three rear camera lenses. On the other hand, it is possible to view photos more easily with the gallery app’s introduction of a date-based scroll bar, an element that has also been introduced in other apps, including some third-party ones.

Support for Android applications has been improved by being updated to the r62 security patch level of version 10 of the Google system, while other improvements have allowed audio and video calls to work correctly (according to those responsible). ) in applications such as Telegram, WhatsApp and Threema. In closing, mention can be made of the work that Jolla is doing to support VoLTE and the Sony Xperia 10 III device.

Full details of Sailfish OS 4.4 are available in the official announcement, while the system can be obtained from the official Jolla store.