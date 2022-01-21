Saint Irenaeus of Lyons towards the title of Doctor of the Church

Cardinal Semeraro proposes to the Pope that he accept the affirmative opinion of the plenary of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. During the audience, Francis authorizes the recognition of the heroic virtues for three Servants of God: Monsignor Francesco Saverio Toppi, Maria Teresa De Vincenti and Gabriella Borgarino

A step forward towards the recognition of the title of Doctor of the universal Church in Sant’Ireneo: this morning, meeting Pope Francis, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, proposed that he accept the affirmative opinion of the plenary session of the cardinals and bishops members of the same Dicastery, regarding the conferral of the title on the bishop of Lyons in the second century. Francis had already talked about it on 7 October last year when he met the St. Irenaeus Orthodox-Catholic Mixed Working Group: “Gladly – he said – I will declare your patron a Doctor of the Church”. On that occasion he defined it as “a great spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians”, underlining that his very name “bears the word peace”.











The first great theologian of the Church

Apostle to the Celtic and Germanic peoples, he was a defender of the doctrine: he faced the heresy represented by the nascent Gnosticism in the Christian sphere and the spread among the pagans of the philosophy of Neoplatonism, which had some affinities with Christianity, opening up to dialogue and welcoming it some general principles. Saint Irenaeus can be considered the first great theologian of the Church. At the center of his reflection is the “Rule of faith” and its transmission, that is, the question of the apostolic Tradition. The Apostles taught a simple faith, which is based on God’s revelation, Irenaeus argued. There is no secret doctrine behind the common Creed of the Church, there is no superior Christianity for intellectuals. Truth and salvation are not the privilege and monopoly of a few, but everyone can reach them. All the local Churches must refer to the Church of Rome, said the bishop of Lyon. Indeed, he writes: “For this Church, due to its particular principality it is necessary that every Church, that is, the faithful everywhere scattered, must be suitable, since in it the tradition of the Apostles has always been preserved”.

There are two works by the bishop of Lyon that remain: the five books “Against heresies” and the“Exposition of the apostolic preaching”, considered the oldest catechism of Christian doctrine. The objective of his writings is to defend the true doctrine and to clearly expose the truths of the faith, but in his works there is also the ‘good shepherd’ worried about those who are lost.

The life of Sant’Ireneo

Saint Irenaeus was born in Asia Minor, probably in Smyrna, now Izmir in Turkey, between 130 and 140 from a Christian family of Greek origin. As a young man he met San Policarpo, bishop of that city and disciple of San Giovanni. Around the year 170 his transfer to Gaul, ancient France, to announce the Gospel to those populations. After the tragic death in prison of Bishop Potinus in 177, Irenaeus was called to succeed him at the helm of the city of Lyon and since then he has devoted himself totally to the pastoral ministry which ends in the year 202 when he is martyred during the massacre of Lyons Christians under the emperor Septimius Severus. He is buried in the church of San Giovanni, which is later called of Sant’Ireneo. In 1562 his tomb was destroyed and his remains dispersed by the Huguenots during the wars of religion.

The three new venerables



During the interview with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Francis authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the Decrees concerning the recognition of the heroic virtues of three Servants of God, all three Italians, who thus become Venerable. They are Monsignor Francesco Saverio Toppi, Maria Teresa De Vincenti and Gabriella Borgarino.















Monsignor Francesco Saverio Toppi

A man in love with Christ who loved people



Monsignor Francesco Saverio Toppi, of the Order of the Capuchin Friars Minor, prelate archbishop of Pompeii, was born in Brusciano (Naples) on June 26, 1925, into a peasant family. He entered the Capuchin Franciscan Seminary of Sorrento at the age of 11 and was ordained a priest on June 29, 1948. He subsequently obtained a doctorate in Ecclesiastical History at the Pontifical Gregorian University. From 1959 to 1968 he was provincial minister of the Province of Naples, in 1971 provincial minister of Palermo and five years later he was elected general definitor of the Order. Having finished his assignment in Rome, in 1982, he returned to his province of belonging, inserting himself with great simplicity among his confreres. On 13 October 1990 he was appointed prelate archbishop of Pompeii and at the same time pontifical delegate for the Marian shrine. In 2000, having reached the age limit, he resigned from St. John Paul II in 2001. After 3 years he moved to the infirmary of the Capuchin Friars, in Nola, where he died on April 2, 2007. Monsignor Toppi was a man in love with Christ, deeply devoted to Mary, detached from personal interests, concerned only with the good of the faithful. Frequent his visits to the sick, he also deprived himself of the little he had to give it to the needy. Her trust in the Lord was unalterable, even in the most difficult moments. His existence was accompanied by mystical phenomena and he experienced the “dark night”, a spiritual test that has plagued him for several years. To support him in maintaining that human and spiritual balance that has always characterized his ministry, it was also his friendship with personalities of extraordinary holiness of life, such as the brother Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, or of profound spirituality, as the Servant of God. Chiara Lubich, of whose Focolare Movement she was part.















Monsignor Toppi with Saint John Paul II

A soul imbued with faith and love

“Monsignor Toppi’s diary contains pages of the highest mystical level, pregnant with an experience of God that sometimes led him, as he himself says, to ‘touch the sky’, not without profound interior trials that purified him and led him to summits of communion with God “. It can be read in the communiqué of the Shrine of Pompeii which expresses the joy of today’s announcement for the whole local Church and for the devotees of Our Lady of the Rosary. Of the new Venerable he remembers some passages of a prayer to Mary composed by him and which is still recited daily in the Shrine: “O Mary, (…) may the Church be one heart and one soul … Mother of Church and humanity! Communicate to us the missionary impulse of your Heart for the new evangelization and push us along the streets of the world to cry out the Gospel with life “. On the occasion of the opening of the diocesan inquiry, the current prelate archbishop of Pompeii, Monsignor Tommaso Caputo, recalled that in him “one perceived not simply the preacher, but a soul completely imbued with faith and love”.















An image of Maria Teresa de Vincenti

Unlimited trust in God

Maria Teresa De Vincenti, aka Raffaella, is the Foundress of the Congregation of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts. He was born on 1 May 1872 in Acri (Cosenza) in a middle-class family. Known still very young, the blessed Francesco Maria Greco, parish priest of Acri, begins to dedicate himself to abandoned children and the sick. Over the years he continued his collaboration by participating in 1892 in the foundation, by the same priest, of the Pious Union of the “Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts”. Maria Teresa became part of the Third Order of San Domenico, but in 1898, together with some companions, she moved to a small house, to begin the common life based on the observance of the first Rule written by Blessed Greco. On February 17, 1902, the new Institute, whose field of action ranged from education to shelters for the abandoned elderly, to hospitals and schools, received diocesan approval. In 1931 she became superior general covering this role until her death in Acre on November 23, 1936. Throughout her life Maria Theresa nourished her faith with intense prayer. He wishes to be able to announce the faith even to martyrdom. He lives the sufferings abandoning himself in God with an unlimited trust trying to welcome the will of God in everything. Love of neighbor, lived with humility and concern, was the visible sign of his journey towards God.















Gabriella Borgarino

Serenity, humility and strength

The third Servant of God recognized today as Venerable is Gabriella Borgarino, in the world Teresa, of the Society of the Daughters of Charity. Born into a family of modest economic conditions on 2 September 1880 in Boves (Cuneo), she began working at the age of 10. In 1899 she was welcomed into the Congregation of the Daughters of Charity at the Fossano Hospital and in 1902 she took the habit and was sent first to the Casa della Misericordia in Argera and then to Lugano, where she took care of the kitchen service. In this period he lives some mystical experiences. In 1919, it was transferred to the community of Grugliasco, then to Luserna, in the Turin area. Here, between 1936 and 1937, Jesus appears to her inspiring her the ejaculation: “Divine Providence of the Heart of Jesus, provide for us”, which spreads throughout the world. Gabriella died in Luserna on January 1, 1949. At the center of her spirituality the Heart of Jesus and an absolute faith in Providence which she was convinced guided the history of all men. During the “Spagnola” Gabriella dedicates herself to assisting the infected. Within the Congregation, she always carries out the humble tasks entrusted to her with a smile. She accepts with serenity and fortitude the disease that leads to her death. The fame of holiness has spread to this day, thanks also to the prayer group that refers to her and her spirituality.