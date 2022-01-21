Saint Irenaeus proclaimed a Doctor of the Church by the Pope

The decision contained in today’s decree signed by Francis. The apostle of the Celtic and Germanic peoples and defender of the Doctrine receives the title of “Doctor unitatis”. The yearning for peace and dialogue is imprinted in his name and in his life

Vatican News

“May the doctrine of such a great Master encourage more and more the path of all the Lord’s disciples towards full communion”. This is the hope with which the Pope signs the Decree dated 21 January which declares Saint Irenaeus of Lyons Doctor of the Church, with the title of Doctor unitatis.











Spiritual and inspiring bridge of peace

In the motivations that precede the proclamation, Francis emphasizes two aspects of the life and work of the saint who, “coming from the East”, “exercised his episcopal ministry in the West”:

He was a spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians. His name, Irenaeus, expresses that peace which comes from the Lord and which reconciles, reintegrating into unity.

We recall that, just yesterday, the last step towards this full recognition of the 2nd century bishop of Lyon had been taken, with the acceptance by the Pope of the affirmative opinion of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Francis had also already talked about it on 7 October last year when he met the St. Irenaeus Orthodox-Catholic Mixed Working Group, and underlined, as he does today, the role of “great spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians” and the mission of peace already imprinted in the Greek root of his name – Ειρηναίος (Eirenaios) which means “peacemaker”. The peace of the Lord, the Pope said on that occasion, “is not a ‘negotiable’ peace, the fruit of agreements to protect interests, but a peace that reconciles, that reintegrates into unity. This is the peace of Jesus”.