Saint John. Two events scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday have been canceled. Everything else continues

Two events canceled, one of which for extra pandemic reasons, all the others confirmed. In San Giovanni Valdarno the last “fires” before the closing of the holidays, which saw a massive turnout of public and very positive feedback. Fortunately, Covid did not affect the rich billboard, even if two initiatives that had been scheduled in recent days have been canceled. The first, to be honest, has nothing to do with the covid, and has been moved to a later date due to the arising of an unforeseen problem. This is the event organized as part of the review “Concerts at the Museum, organized by the Valdarno Music Academy and the Municipality of San Giovanni. The concert would have been dedicated to maestro Franco Cipolla. Due to a pandemic, however, the “Dolce Befana” initiative, the entertainment for children in the historic center by the Pro loco association of San Giovanni Valdarno scheduled for tomorrow, was canceled. The other events do not stop. Tomorrow at Palazzo d’Arnolfo there will be a conference entitled “The image of the Nativity of Christ around a manger. The signs and symbols from the Gospel to the Golden Legend ”by Rosa Giorgi. The programming of the Masaccio d’Essai at the Masaccio cinema also continues: tomorrow at 9.30 pm the film “West side story” by Steven Spielberg will be screened. For the day of the Epiphany there is also an appointment at 3.30 pm. Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January, however, great expectations for Paola Randi’s film “La Befana vien di notte 2 – the origins”.

Until next Sunday it will then be possible to admire both the evocative video mapping “Reflections” by “The Fake Factory” that enhance some of the most important and significant monuments of the city and the exhibition “Diary of a Lockdown 8 March 2020 – 31 August 2021 ”By Stefano Chiassai, set up in the Pieve di San Giovanni Battista. The feedback was exceptional, with almost 1300 visitors from all over Italy, an average of 80 people a day. The exhibition will be open on weekdays in the afternoon. Holidays and pre-holidays from 10.30 to 12.30 and from 16 to 19.30.