Saint José Laporte, professor at the University of Barcelona

Antonio San José Laporte, internist and geriatrician, attends to the media.

The Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the Catalan Institute of Health (ICS) have made official appointment of Antonio San Jose Laporte as full professor, with a position attached to the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Doctor of Medicine from the UAB, he is a specialist in Internal Medicine Y Geriatrics.

He is head of the Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Section and coordinator of the Hospital Unit Acute Frail Patient of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital-San Rafael Hospital. Also coordinator of Comprehensive Complexity Support Team Casernes-Vall d’Hebron.

His lines of research are focused on frail older people (appropriate use of medications, multimorbidity, fragility…).

The trajectory of San José Laporte in Vall d’Hebrón has been associated with this hospital since its MIR trainingcarrying out assistance and coordination activities for almost three decades both at the level of emergencies, hospitalization, outpatient Y hometo target frail elderly people and complex chronic patients in recent years.

“I really like the training and interaction with the Medicine students and the medical residentsfor more than 20 years I was the hospital manager of the hospital’s resident family doctors and I am currently very focused on training in Geriatrics for Medicine students and residents of Geriatrics and Family”, San José Laporte pointed out in the website of this Catalan hospital.