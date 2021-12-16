“Saint Joseph, man of silence”. The invitation to pray for Haiti







“Many people are afraid of silence: they have to talk, talk, talk, but silence cannot accept it because they are afraid”. The Pope denounced it off the cuff, who in the catechesis of today’s audience, dedicated to St. Joseph “man of silence”, quoted the philosopher Pascal, according to whom “All the unhappiness of men comes from one thing only: from not knowing how to remain quiet in a room”.

“It is important to think of silence, in this age in which it has no value”, the thesis of Francis, who specified: “Joseph’s silence is not silence, it is not taciturn: it is a silence full of listening, a industrious silence, a silence that brings out his great interiority “. “How beautiful it would be if each of us, following the example of St. ‘it scares us, because it asks us to go inside ourselves and to meet the truest part of us ”.

“Jesus said it clearly”, the Pope’s warning: “whoever speaks badly of his brother and sister, whoever slanders his neighbor, is a murderer, kills with his tongue. Let’s think of the times when we killed with the tongue: we will be ashamed, but it will do us so much good ”.

“It is not easy” to recognize the voice of silence, which is very often confused together with the thousand voices of concerns, temptations, desires, hopes that inhabit us “, the Pope admitted:” but without this training that comes precisely from the practice of silence , even our speech can get sick “.

“Without the practice of silence, our speech gets sick”, that “instead of making the truth shine, it can become a dangerous weapon”, explained Francis: our words, in fact, “can become flattery, vainglory, lies, slander, slander. It is a fact of experience which, as the Book of Sirach reminds us, ‘kills the tongue more than the sword ”.

Searching for the mobile phone immediately “does not help, it makes us slip into superficiality”, the Pope’s cry of alarm: from St. Joseph “we must learn to cultivate silence: that space of interiority in our days in which we give the possibility to the Spirit to regenerate us, to console us, to correct us”. “I am not saying to fall into silence”, Francesco explained off the cuff: “silence: many times we are doing a job and when we finish immediately we look for the mobile phone. We are always like this, and this does not help, it makes us slip into superficiality. The depth of the heart grows in silence, which is not silence but leaving room for wisdom, reflection and the Holy Spirit “.

“We are not afraid of moments of silence, it will do us so much good”, the invitation: “And the benefit of the heart that we will have will also heal our language, our words and above all our choices”.

Indeed, St. Joseph “united action with silence. He did not speak, but did, and thus showed us what Jesus said to his disciples one day: ‘Not whoever says Lord, Lord will enter the kingdom of heaven, but whoever does the will of my Father who is in heaven’ “. “Silence, fruitful words when we speak”, the indication off the cuff: “We remember that song: ‘words, words, words’ and nothing substantial. Silence, speak the right thing, bite your tongue a little instead of saying nonsense “.

At the end, a prayer: “Saint Joseph, man of silence, you who did not utter any words in the Gospel, teach us to fast from empty words, to rediscover the value of the words that build, encourage, console, sustain. Draw close to those who suffer from hurtful words, such as slander and backbiting, and help us always join words with deeds. Amen”.

Before greeting the Italian-speaking faithful, the Holy Father urged them to pray for the Haitian people, struck by another tragedy: the explosion of a tanker in Cap Haitien, which caused at least 75 deaths.