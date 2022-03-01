Saint Joseph of Grace. State “could be falling short,” says Monreal before alleged execution

Referring to the alleged massacre in San José de Gracia, Michoacanin which allegedly criminals gunned down 17 people who attended a funeral, Senator Ricardo Monreal affirmed that it is imperative to review and strengthen the security strategy, since the State “could be falling short” in the face of the weapons capacity of the organized crime and the escalation of insecurity.

Interviewed during his visit to Torreón, Coahuila, the president of the Senate Political Coordination Board pointed out that the level of violence that has been observed shows that there is no longer collusion between organized crime and federal and state authorities.

“There is an issue of disagreement with organized crime, real, because when you have states that agree or rulers that agree with crime to have temporary peace of mind, it doesn’t work,” he said.

The leader of the Morena senators remarked that it is also a provocation to the Federal Government and it is not an isolated event.

“I see that it is a very well designed strategy. I have seen in the last two weeks unfortunate developments in at least eight states; among them Tamaulipas, Sonora, Colima, Michoacán, Zacatecas is no exception. That is, it is not an isolated event, see it from that point of view. And I have as a priority to meet with the Security Cabinet -the Senate of the Republic- to review the plan, the strategy of the entire security plan of the National Guard that is being carried out, “he said.

Ricardo Monreal pointed out that the agreements and truces between governors and crime are not correct, and “that is why the review of the strategy and coordination between all public security institutions must be a priority to effectively combat” the criminals. criminals.

He assured that the Senate will legislate “shortly” to strengthen the country’s security system and asked the population to remain calm and not fall for the provocations of criminals who use sophisticated equipment that captures images and then terrorizes the population with those videos. .

