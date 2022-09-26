“Saint-Omer” will represent France in 2023





OSCARS 2023. Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer” was chosen to represent France at the Oscars on March 12, 2023. The film still has to go through several selection phases.

[Mis à jour le 26 septembre 2022 à 9h39] After a tumultuous ceremony last March, the Oscars are preparing for their 2023 edition. This will be held on March 12, 2023, live from Los Angeles. France has chosen this Friday, September 23 the film chosen to represent the country at the biggest award ceremony of the seventh art. This is “Saint-Omer” by Alice Diop, who has already received two awards at the Venice Film Festival.

“Saint-Omer” is inspired by a true story of infanticide that took place in 2013 and more particularly questions the relationship to motherhood, as the director explained in Venice. The feature film will be released in France on November 23, 2022. Remember, however, that before parading at the Oscars, the film will have to pass several selection phases and face other films that are not American. A pre-selection will take place on December 21, 2022, before the list of five finalists in the running for the Oscar for best foreign film is revealed on January 24, 2023.

The 2023 Oscars will take place once again in March, while traditionally the ceremony takes place a month earlier. It is on March 12, 2023 that we will be able to discover the award ceremony for the best of American cinema. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles.

Each year, the Oscars reward the best of American cinema. The 94th ceremony took place on Sunday, March 27, 2022 live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Coda was crowned best picture, while Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won the Oscars for best actor and best actress. Jane Campion won the Oscar for Best Director. Below, discover the complete winners of the Oscars 2022:

Academy Award for Best Picture : Coda

: Coda Academy Award for Best Actor : Will Smith (Williams Method)

: Will Smith (Williams Method) Oscar for Best Actress : Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) Oscar for Best Supporting Actor : Troy Kotsur (Coda)

: Troy Kotsur (Coda) Oscar for Best Supporting Actress : Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Oscar for Best Director :Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

:Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) Oscar for Best Animated Film : Encanto

: Encanto Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay : Coda

: Coda Oscar for Best Original Screenplay : Belfast

: Belfast Oscar for Best Cinematography : Dunes

: Dunes Oscar for Best Documentary : Summer of soul

: Summer of soul Oscar for Best Documentary Short : The Queen of Basketball

: The Queen of Basketball Oscar for Best Short Fiction Film : The Long Goodbye

: The Long Goodbye Oscar for Best Animated Short Film : The Windshield Wiper

: The Windshield Wiper Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film : Drive my car

: Drive my car Oscar for Best Editing : Dunes

: Dunes Oscar for Best Sound : Dunes

: Dunes Oscar for Best Decoration : Dunes

: Dunes Oscar for Best Original Score : Dune by Hans Zimmer

: Dune by Hans Zimmer Oscar for Best Original Song : No Time to Die by Billie Eilish (of Dying can wait)

: No Time to Die by Billie Eilish (of Dying can wait) Oscar for Best Hairstyle and Makeup : The Eyes of Tammy Faye

: The Eyes of Tammy Faye Oscar for Best Costume Design: cruella

cruella Oscar for Best Special Effects : Dunes

Best Picture Oscar:

Oscar for Best Actor:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, The Williams Method

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Oscar for Best Actress :

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Madres Paralelas

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, spencer

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor :

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Oscar for Best Supporting Actress:

Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, The Williams Method

Oscar for Best Direction:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, drive my car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Oscar for Best Animated Film :

Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay:

Coda

drive my car

Dunes

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Oscar for Best Original Screenplay:

Oscar for Best Cinematography:

Dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Oscar for Best Documentary:

Ascent

Attica

Flee

summer of soul

Writing with fire

Oscar for Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Oscar for Best Short Film:

Ala Kachuu – take and run

The Dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please Hold

Oscar for Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

The Windshield Wiper

robin robin

Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film:

drive my car

Flee

God’s hand

The school at the end of the world

Julie (in 12 chapters)

Oscar for Best Editing:

don’t look up

Dunes

The Williams Method

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick… BOOM!

Oscar for Best Sound:

Oscar for Best Decoration:

Dunes

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Oscar for Best Original Score:

Don’t Look Up

Dunes

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Oscar for Best Original Song:

“Be Alive”, The Williams Method

“Dos Oruguitas”, Encanto

“Down to Joy”, Belfast

“No time to die”, Dying can wait

“Somehow you do”, four good days

Oscar for Best Hairstyle and Makeup:

Oscar for Best Costume Design:

cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Oscar for Best Special Effects:

The 2022 Oscars were broadcast live and unencrypted on Canal+ on the night of Sunday March 27 to Monday March 28, 2022. If you missed the ceremony and want to watch it in replay, know that it is available for streaming on the site MyCanal. All you have to do is subscribe to the platform and the Canal channel package to have access to it.