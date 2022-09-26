“Saint-Omer” will represent France in 2023
OSCARS 2023. Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer” was chosen to represent France at the Oscars on March 12, 2023. The film still has to go through several selection phases.
[Mis à jour le 26 septembre 2022 à 9h39] After a tumultuous ceremony last March, the Oscars are preparing for their 2023 edition. This will be held on March 12, 2023, live from Los Angeles. France has chosen this Friday, September 23 the film chosen to represent the country at the biggest award ceremony of the seventh art. This is “Saint-Omer” by Alice Diop, who has already received two awards at the Venice Film Festival.
“Saint-Omer” is inspired by a true story of infanticide that took place in 2013 and more particularly questions the relationship to motherhood, as the director explained in Venice. The feature film will be released in France on November 23, 2022. Remember, however, that before parading at the Oscars, the film will have to pass several selection phases and face other films that are not American. A pre-selection will take place on December 21, 2022, before the list of five finalists in the running for the Oscar for best foreign film is revealed on January 24, 2023.
The 2023 Oscars will take place once again in March, while traditionally the ceremony takes place a month earlier. It is on March 12, 2023 that we will be able to discover the award ceremony for the best of American cinema. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles.
Each year, the Oscars reward the best of American cinema. The 94th ceremony took place on Sunday, March 27, 2022 live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Coda was crowned best picture, while Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won the Oscars for best actor and best actress. Jane Campion won the Oscar for Best Director. Below, discover the complete winners of the Oscars 2022:
- Academy Award for Best Picture : Coda
- Academy Award for Best Actor : Will Smith (Williams Method)
- Oscar for Best Actress : Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Oscar for Best Supporting Actor : Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Oscar for Best Supporting Actress : Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Oscar for Best Director :Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Oscar for Best Animated Film : Encanto
- Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay : Coda
- Oscar for Best Original Screenplay : Belfast
- Oscar for Best Cinematography : Dunes
- Oscar for Best Documentary : Summer of soul
- Oscar for Best Documentary Short : The Queen of Basketball
- Oscar for Best Short Fiction Film : The Long Goodbye
- Oscar for Best Animated Short Film : The Windshield Wiper
- Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film : Drive my car
- Oscar for Best Editing : Dunes
- Oscar for Best Sound : Dunes
- Oscar for Best Decoration : Dunes
- Oscar for Best Original Score : Dune by Hans Zimmer
- Oscar for Best Original Song : No Time to Die by Billie Eilish (of Dying can wait)
- Oscar for Best Hairstyle and Makeup : The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Oscar for Best Costume Design: cruella
- Oscar for Best Special Effects : Dunes
Best Picture Oscar:
Oscar for Best Actor:
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick…BOOM!
- Will Smith, The Williams Method
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Oscar for Best Actress :
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, spencer
Oscar for Best Supporting Actor :
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Oscar for Best Supporting Actress:
- Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, The Williams Method
Oscar for Best Direction:
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, drive my car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Oscar for Best Animated Film :
Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay:
- Coda
- drive my car
- Dunes
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Oscar for Best Original Screenplay:
Oscar for Best Cinematography:
- Dunes
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Oscar for Best Documentary:
- Ascent
- Attica
- Flee
- summer of soul
- Writing with fire
Oscar for Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Oscar for Best Short Film:
- Ala Kachuu – take and run
- The Dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please Hold
Oscar for Best Animated Short:
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- The Windshield Wiper
- robin robin
Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film:
- drive my car
- Flee
- God’s hand
- The school at the end of the world
- Julie (in 12 chapters)
Oscar for Best Editing:
- don’t look up
- Dunes
- The Williams Method
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, tick… BOOM!
Oscar for Best Sound:
Oscar for Best Decoration:
- Dunes
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Oscar for Best Original Score:
- Don’t Look Up
- Dunes
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
Oscar for Best Original Song:
- “Be Alive”, The Williams Method
- “Dos Oruguitas”, Encanto
- “Down to Joy”, Belfast
- “No time to die”, Dying can wait
- “Somehow you do”, four good days
Oscar for Best Hairstyle and Makeup:
Oscar for Best Costume Design:
- cruella
- Cyrano
- Dunes
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Oscar for Best Special Effects:
The 2022 Oscars were broadcast live and unencrypted on Canal+ on the night of Sunday March 27 to Monday March 28, 2022. If you missed the ceremony and want to watch it in replay, know that it is available for streaming on the site MyCanal. All you have to do is subscribe to the platform and the Canal channel package to have access to it.