Saints players name their favorite Beyoncé song ahead of the singer’s stop in New Orleans Saints players are excited about Queen Bey’s concert which is on Wednesday, September 27. Updated: 6:55am CDT September 21, 2023

BRT fans here in the Big Easy are ready to see the Queen Bee perform her Renaissance concert live at Caesars Superdome, which is less than a week away. And, you know, many of the fans currently include members of the New Orleans Saints. And in fact, players even commented on their favorite Beyoncé songs. Listen. rocky. Rocky, Love Beyoncé, featuring a young boy. It’s either fall in love or you have to upgrade. It’s one of those two because I was raised by my mother and my sister. That’s why I’m around women. So they were they were all in it. all the single ladies. You don’t need to know about me. I can find you another one in a minute. You’re turning their gold into silver for that concert. But then again, it’s less than a week away. Wednesday, September 27. I love all the dance activities that go along with the singing performances. It’s great to see that these two are going to rock the Superdome in the coming weeks. Do you know the steps in IT? Fall in love? You know you’ve got deja live. Just want to come back. What’s your favorite Beyonce song? I don’t know I’m not being honest, I’m not a huge Beyonce fan so I know give me some Taylor Swift. so there you go. Can we go can we remove that? Oh, okay, what he meant was she was busy. He is busy. We will be at the concert that Thursday morning. You are irreplaceable. Irreplaceable. Thorns. Or upgrade you upgrade, upgrade, upgrade you’re really good. No, no, I agree with that. I have two daughters. So, you know, I’m all for anything that promotes women. I like it all. Well, you know Beyonce says that a diva is the female version of a hustler. Did you know that? Ok. So, you know, what doesn’t get us started. Doesn’t want to do magic with us. Yo lo SE. He doesn’t. Do you know?