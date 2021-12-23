Sainz: “2022 cars fast, but difficult to drive” – ​​F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The pilot at the center of the show. If in MotoGP it is easier to observe with the naked eye how much a rider is involved in driving prototypes of the premier class and how much he can play an important role, the very high level work of F1 drivers often goes unnoticed in the light of practically perfect cars. ‘and always’ on the tracks’ thanks to the high downforce that is generated. In 2022, however, the new regulation combined with the 18-inch tires developed by the sole supplier Pirelli could form a mix capable of putting a strain on the riders, broadening the spectrum of potential driving errors such as to jeopardize a good lap in Qualification or other dynamics during the Grand Prix. Pirelli’s motorsport manager, Mario Isola, stated after the first impressions exchanged with the drivers following the tests carried out in Abu Dhabi that it is easier to lock the tires under braking, even if the nightmare of lockdowns linked to the consequent ‘flat spots’ should not be comparable to that which existed with 13-inch tires as the 2022 tires should allow riders to push without too much concern about tire degradation.

Carlos Sainz went into more detail about what can be expected from 2022 in terms of driving style to be adopted with the new ground effect cars. “I tested the 2022 car in the simulator and the driving is definitely different from what we are used to – explained the Ferrari driver interviewed by the Iberian brand Marca – the cars will be fast, but difficult to control, especially as regards the balance in the corners “. The former McLaren standard bearer is not worried, on the contrary, he hopes to have a runaway horse in his hands, but fast, convinced of his ability to adapt: “All I ask of the 2022 car is to be as fast as a missile, the rest I am ready to put there, I know how to adapt and in any case I can work on the simulator to become familiar with the car”.