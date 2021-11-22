Sainz and Leclerc held back in Qatar by the order of the Ferrari wall: Never push

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the Formula 1 Qatar GP only in seventh and eighth position. Behind this not so exciting result there is an order given by the Ferrari wall right from the start of the Losail race. Later revealed by team principal Mattia Binotto.

After having distinguished itself as the third force on the grid throughout the second part of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, the result obtained by Ferrari in the Qatar GP he certainly can’t make his fans happy with Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc, voiced by the winner Lewis Hamilton, who only finished in seventh and eighth position. On the Losail track both Cavallino riders are appeared in difficulty so much so that, in addition to Mercedes and Red Bull, they were overtaken by both the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll (with also Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri and Lando Norris’ McLaren leading them for long stretches of the race).

There seems to be an explanation for the performance not exciting supplied by the two drivers of the Maranello house in the first Qatar Grand Prix in the history of Formula 1. To curb the momentum of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc was in fact the order given by the wall even before the start of the race to never push the SF21 to the limit to try to climb the group and gain positions. It was the team principal who revealed it at the end of the race Mattia Binotto who explained that this request was due to the fear of failing otherwise to carry out a one-stop strategy:

“From the first lap we asked the riders to never push, to try to make only one pit stop, so they just held back at the wheel. We only pushed the last ten laps, when we were sure we could get to the bottom with the tire – said the number one of the Ferrari wall at the end of the Qatar GP –. And I must say that it worked, especially if you look at others who pushed when maybe it was not needed and then they washed. So thanks to the team that managed the tires“added Binotto, who appeared satisfied with having limited the damage.

The same team principal later revealed that the double pit stop (with Sainz and Leclerc returning to the pits for the tire change in the same lap) it was not a planned strategy but the result of a communication error with Sainz, also admitting that this probably cost the Spaniard a position at the finish line: “Too bad for the double pit stop, because there was a communication problem with Sainz. Otherwise he could have re-entered in front of Stroll and made a better result in the end. However, I would say good from the point of view of reliability in these last few races. What is missing now will be a better car to compete for other positionsi “concluded Mattia Binotto confident of what he had seen on the track at Losail and in view of next season.