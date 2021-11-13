Sainz beats Leclerc: “I’m starting to find my way” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Another solid qualification for Carlos Sainz at Interlagos which, as in Mexico six days ago, is back behind Charles Leclerc on the flying lap. In Brazil, however, the surrounding conditions were even more stringent, having only had a free practice session to find the best set-up with a car that is, however, increasingly familiar and suited to the characteristics of the Spaniard.

“It was a very positive day, I’m starting to find my way and my driving style with this car. This allowed me to start today with a good pace – commented Sainz – Sixth place is an important result in view of the sprint qualifying, which would have been much more complex if it had been at the beginning of the year when I was not yet familiar with the car. This time I felt more ready to qualify and I did some good laps ”.

The Madrid-born, however, is not the first of the others behind Mercedes and Red Bull: his Ferrari, in fact, was once again mocked by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri, now a certainty in the upper levels of the standings and increasingly referee of the challenge between Cavallino and McLaren for third place in the Constructors.

“Gasly’s results are amazing for you, but not for us – emphasized Sainz – I don’t know why the AlphaTauri is always a surprise in the media, for us it is always half a tenth ahead in all our simulations. When Pierre manages to do some good laps he is very difficult to beat. Our goal for tomorrow is to try to beat them and be the first of the ‘normals’: we will take a risk at the start to see if we can overtake Gasly and then we will try to keep our position to get a good start on Sunday. Mercedes and Red Bull are still very far away here ”.