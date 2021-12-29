Sainz ‘calls’ the renewal: “I don’t see myself far from Ferrari” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

It is no mystery that Ferrari found itself excellently with Carlos Sainz in the Spanish driver’s debut season with the Red from Maranello. The Spaniard was able to adapt quickly to the new team, to the point of obtaining four podiums and finishing fifth in the drivers’ standings. Leading McLaren’s Lando Norris and team-mate Charles Leclerc, Sainz was ‘the first of the rest’, behind the standard bearers of Red Bull Honda and Mercedes. The Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, finally made clear the intention to discuss with the Castilian the contract renewal expiring in 2022, and from Spain there is talk of a possible new two-year agreement which would bring the termination of both contracts of the Prancing Horse drivers to the end of 2024.

Sainz, for his part, has once again sent love messages to the most famous Red in the Circus: “I’m in no hurry to renew, having yet another year on the contract. But it is true that at the moment I don’t see myself anywhere but Ferrari, both medium and long term. I am happy here, I have a lot of fun and after every weekend I come home with a smile and the pride of being a Ferrari driver. And if we add to this the good results, I think there won’t be a better steering wheel than Ferrari“, He told in an interview granted to the Spaniards of As. The 27 year old from Madrid then analyzed his recent seasons: “When I joined Renault in 2018, my team was the best of the rest. And so in 2019 and 2020 at McLaren and in 2021 at Ferrari, they are four consecutive years. I don’t know how much of mine there is in this statistic, but I love being a part of it“Concluded Sainz.