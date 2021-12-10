Sainz: “I don’t feel comfortable with the car” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The first two sessions of free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP they closed with a ‘photocopy’ result for the Ferrari: after the eighth and the ninth place achieved at the end of the PL1, respectively signed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the two drivers finished the PL2 in exactly the same positions, albeit with lower lap times than those recorded during the first ‘taste’ of the renewed Yas Marina track.

A complex Friday, therefore, especially for the Spaniard, who is preparing to finish his first year at the wheel of the Prancing Horse. Number 55 also described his feelings at the end of the first day of testing, underlining a feeling yet to be found with the track hosting the last round of the 2021 world championship: “Today in Abu Dhabi was a busy day – commented – the modified layout of the track and the new asphalt have made the driving here really different than in previous years. It was very difficult because right from the first free practice I did not feel comfortable with the car and I have been chasing the right balance all day. This is quite unusual because we are usually always able to start the weekend on the right foot and instead today I know we have a lot of work to do for tomorrow. We will analyze the data with the engineers to understand where we can improve the car and consequently our performance in view of qualifying “.

The Iberian will have the opportunity to make up for it already from the third and last free practice session, scheduled for Saturday 11 December at 11:00 Italian. A chance to be able to present themselves in the best possible conditions of competitiveness in view of the race, where the Red drivers will be called to conquer the third place in the constructors’ standings, defending himself from the final assaults of McLaren. No feats are needed at all, but only six points, even in the event of a sensational one en-plein of Woking, as in Monza.