Sainz: “I was shocked to see what Leclerc did”

Carlos Sainz Jr. a year later. The Madrid driver’s first season as a Ferrari driver has already passed and, in hindsight, this was immediately positive. Although he made a few too many mistakes in the first half of the season, Carlos managed to finish fifth in the Drivers’ World Championship, the first of a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull.

Of course, for the first part of the season Sainz suffered the change of car by committing a series of mistakes that affected his Sunday results, but then, once he got to know the SF21 and the team better, Sainz unleashed a series of performances that resulted in in many points that allowed Ferrari to finish third in the Constructors’ World Championship, beating McLaren. But also Sainz himself to do better than the most popular teammate, Charles Leclerc.

At the end of the season, the Spaniard recounted how his first season as a Ferrari driver in Formula 1 went. Very interesting things emerged from his story, such as the first approach he had with Charles Leclerc’s data on the track.

A contact that surprised the Madrid player not a little, with Leclerc capable of doing things that – according to him – left him amazed.

“From the moment I arrived at the 2021 winter tests in Bahrain, I had a lot of things to learn from Charles,” Sainz began. “The way he drove the Ferrari was very particular and this helped him to be fast throughout the season. I had to adapt to what he was doing. I had to copy a lot of things I saw from the data.”

“Sometimes it was hard to believe that it was possible to do it, he was so damn fast that I was actually a bit in shock. But little by little, adapting and trying to learn from him, I managed to reach a good level.”

Having managed to finish fifth in the Drivers’ World Championship, ahead of his former teammate Lando Norris and his current teammate, will not make Sainz’s winter any less laborious. Carlos said he was aware that he still had many things to improve, even if not above all towards his teammate. This is why the break from December to February will serve to work further and try to bridge the gap that currently separates Sainz from Leclerc.

“There are still things that I will have to face in the winter break, because he is still much stronger than me in many areas. We will exchange some information and try to become both better riders by learning from each other”, concluded the driver of the championship. Ferrari.