Sainz, renewal and victories: “I can beat Hamilton and Verstappen” – News

Winter will lead to Carlos Sainz a renewal of the contract, an extension of the agreement that will expire at the end of 2022 . Early negotiations by Mattia Binotto, to give stability to a couple, Sainz-Leclerc, who did so much good in the world championship behind them.

Above all, thanks to the driver from Madrid. Good at getting in and discovering a new car, good at “studying” a very fast Leclerc and good at maintaining the regularity of performance that was the hallmark of the Sainz hired by McLaren.

The contract

“We have a couple of strong, talented but also experienced riders. We have a multi-year contract with Charles, we look to the future, with Carlos there is still a year of contract but we will sit in the winter in serenity to talk about the future. There is the will to find each other, understand each other, even how to extend his current contract “, Binotto explained.

Max and Lewis can be beaten

He, Sainz, looks to the necessary next step, to a 2022 that for Ferrari will have to return, stable, to victory. We need a project with top competitiveness and we will need to beat Hamilton and Verstappen. On the subject, Carlos is clear: “With the same car or in more balanced conditions, they can be beaten. The problem this year was racing against Mercedes and Red Bull who had between 8 tenths and one second per lap. Among the riders I want to think that there are no more than 2-3 tenths of a second“. Thus, interviewed in Spain together with Sainz” El Matador “, ready for the Dakar 2022, in El Hormiguero.

“If you have a driver who drives a car 8 tenths faster, no matter how good you can be, you won’t be able to beat him. I hope that the Formula 1 of the coming year will be more leveled, that we will all be able to have more fun and compete on an equal footing.”continues Carlos.

Conditions on par with Leclerc

With the podium in Abu Dhabi he grabbed the fifth position in the Drivers’ World Championship, “first of the others”, first non-Red Bul and non-Mercedes driver, Sainz. The events of the season are known, withdrawals and episodes, so beyond the placement itself, of the Leclerc-Sainz confrontation it is important to underline the minimum difference in points between the two.

“Having beaten Charles I don’t know if my status in Ferrari changes or not, I have always believed that in Ferrari we started on an equal footing, however in Formula 1 this battle is given importance because he is the only driver to drive the same car as you, so the only comparison you can make is with your teammate “.