Sainz: “Step from Top 5, I’m disappointed with the result”

The happiness for yesterday’s excellent Sprint Qualifying is counterbalanced by the ill-concealed disappointment for sixth place under the checkered flag of the San Paolo GP in the face and in the words of Carlos Sainz Jr. The Ferrari driver on Saturday managed to shine on the Interlagos track, putting Max Verstappen and Red Bull in difficulty in the early stages of the sprint qualification, winning a third place on the starting grid of today’s race.

At the start, however, Carlos suffered from a significant skidding of the rear tires, which left him almost at the pole while the other riders overtook him. Lando Norris, above all, had the worst after a close encounter with the Spaniard a few meters from the start: after hitting the front right of the SF21 with the rear left of his McLaren, the Englishman suffered a puncture, seeing the own race compromised.

Sainz, on the contrary, continued his race without any kind of problem, without however being able to engage in battle with the twin SF21 of Charles Leclerc, firmly in fifth position and “first of the others” behind the impregnable Mercedes and Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Interviewed by the microphones of Mara Sangiorgio of Sky Sport F1, Sainz proves to be as straightforward and genuine as ever. Indeed, Carlos is quick to point out that there are no problems between him and Charles despite a moment of high tension on the track between the two that could have resulted in a 2019 remake. “I just asked what the car was like for him, there is no need to think badly, I shouldn’t have been in a fight with Lando in Turn 1, I got off to a really bad start.

For the Spaniard, there are situations to be thoroughly analyzed, from the moment he claims to have carried out all the indications of the day before and that they had brought excellent results. “I think I did the same procedure yesterday, I did everything the same, but we have to understand why we did a lot of wheelspin, which is one of those things I don’t understand because the procedure was the same. From then on, very good pace , good tire management, but it’s difficult to get through here. I’ve been very fast all weekend but that’s the way it is. “

The end result, however, is what really leaves Sainz a bad taste. “I wanted to finish in the Top 5. Today the pace and the whole package was Top 5, I followed Charles throughout the race but in dirty air it is difficult to get close to less than two seconds. We have a good pace, but when you lose it at the start for two consecutive weekends as it was in Mexico and here, when you have been faster the whole weeek end leaves you with a bad feeling. We will continue to push and improve, The important thing is that I am fast, I am improving race after race.