Sainz: “The hardest qualifying of my life” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

It was not a simple qualification for Carlos Sainz the one disputed in Mexico. After the red flag exposed for Lance Stroll’s accident, when the Spaniard returned to the track he had to travel the entire long straight at a reduced pace because he had no power from his power unit. “I have no power”, the continuous alarm communicated to the wall by the former McLaren standard bearer, who in the end with the help and guidance of the track engineer Riccardo Adami was finally able after several attempts to restart the power unit thus managing to sustain the Q1.

Overcoming the cuts was not easy for Sainz amid driving errors and traffic on the track, but in the end the 1994-born driver was the best in Ferrari. Sainz in fact snatched the sixth time behind Bottas, Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez and Gasly. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, did not go beyond the eighth final position. “For the feeling I had, the situation I had in Q1 and Q2 and everything, I have to say that being sixth is a good starting position – Carlos Sainz’s analysis once he got off his SF21 – certainly as a driver, seeing how I was doing in the second and third free practice sessions, I expected a little more. It was probably the hardest qualification of my life. Everything has happened ”.