Sainz: “Title? If Ferrari is ready, I’m ready” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Almost without fanfare, in his style. Working hard, as usual. Carlos Sainz beat Charles Leclerc in the first year of Ferrari, despite two seasons of disadvantage in learning the car. The Spaniard grabbed fifth place in the drivers’ standings thanks to the great podium in Abu Dhabi, obtained also because Sergio Perez retired just a few laps from the end. Ferrari’s # 55 revealed his emotions right after the crazy Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I better than expectations? I don’t know what expectations are being talked about, mine were quite high but I don’t say what they were. What I am sure of is that I am very happy to have had a positive start to the season, which has allowed me to make a good development as a driver here at Ferrari. The end of the season was very good and I closed the year with a podium and a perfect race“, He told Sky Sport F1. “Fifth place in the championship does not change my life, it is more symbolic than anything else, but here I managed to put everything I learned in the season, for example at the start with the tires. 2022? Let’s see what these new machines are like. From the simulator they look very difficult to drive. It will be very interesting, a completely new challenge: all the riders will have to adapt. As soon as I started to find myself with this car, they change it for me (laughs, ed) but I am convinced that I will be able to do a good job next year as well. I am very confident and prepared for what comes next. If we are ready to fight for a World Cup, you have seen that I am ready“.