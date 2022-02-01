Saipem – 30% on the stock exchange. In 2021 losses exceeding one third of the capital. The stop to work in Mozambique weighs heavily

The Saipem group sinks into the stock market and closes down 30% with a capitalization that is reduced to 1.3 billion euros. The collapse of the group of services and infrastructures for the energy sector (gas in particular) is due to theannouncement of losses in 2021 for more than one third of the capital thus triggering the obligation of a recapitalization as required by the civil code. The shareholders of the group will be asked to pay money into the company. Saipem is 30% controlled by Eni while another 12.5% ​​belongs to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (essentially to the Italian Treasury). Other significant shareholders are Marathon Asset management (5.6%) e Elevate Capital (3%). According to some assessments, the company will have to provide one recapitalization of 1-1.5 billion euros.

“With reference to what Saipem announced, Eni is closely monitoring the situation and will carry out all its own assessments with respect to the issues and scenarios that will be presented by the company itself, in coordination with the CDP ”, said a spokesman for the Eni group this morning. Environments close to Consob (the market supervisory authority, ed) let it be known that the commission is following the situation very carefully but an official position will only be taken when they are published the 2021 budget and the report of the auditors. At the moment – it is pointed out – these are forecasts contained in a Press release, without any precise entity on the overrun of the critical threshold of the loss for the year, and the reaction on the Stock Exchange is considered completely physiological after the company press release.

Saipem has also decided to withdraw the outlooks announced on October 28, 2021 (company results forecasts). After the profit found with difficulty at the end of 2019, a long series of quarters in the red has begun for Saipem, due to the decline and slowdown in orders also attributable to the pandemic. The block registered in Mozambique, project worth 4 billion euros presented in April last year together with the French Total. In this case the stop is due to ’causes of force majeure, invoked by the French group, after a series of terrorist attacks a short distance from the plant. For Saipem, this was a loss of revenue of € 1.4 billion until the end of 2021.