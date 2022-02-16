Saipem, 4 billion bailout plan. And the stock jumped to + 3.7% – Corriere.it

The financial maneuver to save Saipem could reach 4 billion euros to deal with the redundancy announced on January 31st. the Bloomberg Agency writes, indicating the possible capital increase at 2 billion, the revolving credit line subscribed by the banks at 1 billion and the proceeds from the possible sale of drilling activities at 1 billion.

The Stock Exchange’s reaction to Saipem’s announcement

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, Saipem’s rally continues: the stock at 3.7% (the 1-month performance equal to -41.66%). According to reports from Il Sole 24 Ore, the main steps of the new plan have already been illustrated to the board of directors by the new general manager Alessandro Puliti. Among the key aspects, the financial daily highlights three points: a 1.5 billion euro capital increase (endorsed by the shareholders); focus on core business and business derisking; potential divestments (drilling) and finally rescheduling of the debt and waiver of banks on loans. We believe that the steps necessary to restore balance sheet balance have been initiated with the arrival of the new managers and the formulation of the strategic and restructuring plan, comment the Equita analysts, who maintain the hold recommendation on Saipem , with a target price of € 1.20.



