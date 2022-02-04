Saipem, CEO Francesco Caio “flanked” by Alessandro Puliti (Eni) and Paolo Calcagnini (Cdp) after the massive loss

After the surprise announcement of a 2021 loss equal to more than one third of the capital (and consequent call into question by the main shareholders Eni and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), the top management of Saipem are placed “under protection”. The CEO Francesco Caio he will be joined by the new general manager Alessandro Clean, former manager of Eni. He also joins the team Paolo Calcagnini, current Deputy Director General of Cdp. and which will be entrusted with the new financial planning and control unit. To cause the large red budget several factors contributed. An agreement was frozen with the French group Total for the construction of plants in Mozambique which should have yielded revenues for 1.4 billion in 2021 alone. In general in the period of the pandemic i big oil and gas companies rowed in the boat as regards investments in the development of production capacities (which helps to explain the excellent results achieved by Exxon, Shell etc). For Saipem, which builds these plants, the impact has been strong.

But certainly neither Eni, first shareholder with 30%, nor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (12.5%) expected a loss of this size. The shareholders will now have to proceed with a recapitalization by paying into the company at least 1 billion euros. Something went wrong especially in taking into account the size that the budget red was assuming. Hence the choice of strengthen the team of management. In the note announcing the appointment of Puliti and Calcagnini it is explained that it is part of a reorganization plan of the organizational structure, functional to “Improve the executive capacity of projects and to complete the ongoing strategic review aimed at strengthening the equity and financial structure of the group “. A “strategic review”, the one implemented by Saipem, which will be presented together with the economic results of 2021 next February 24which in addition to a “new general management with extensive operational and managerial powers”, provides for the establishment of a unit aimed at “strengthening the planning and financial control of orders and other management activities “and the concentration of legal and contractual activities in a” corporate function within the new general management “