Saipem collapses on the stock market after the audit. Appeal to Eni and CDP

MILAN – Saipem back in the storm. There engineering company collapses in bag after the audit for 2024 decided by an extraordinary board of directors held over the weekend: accounts in the red for 2021, turnover below forecasts for over one billion euros and appeal to shareholders Eni and CDP for an urgent injection of liquidity. Result: at the beginning of trading, the securities fail to make a price and accuse a theoretical minus 24%.

Basically, Saipem was hit in full by the rise in raw material and from the delays of the logistics globally. Basically, it pays too much for materials for research and production in the fields gas and oil around the world, while the long delivery times of materials and technology hold back the construction sites of the renewable.

The alarm has come before the opening of the markets with a note from the company. An extraordinary board of directors was held over the weekend in which the CEO Francesco Caio (former manager of Indesit, Poste and Alitalia) explained the need to revise the forecasts on the financial statements that will shortly be presented to the market.

The review initiated by Saipem in anticipation of the results of the performance of the orders acquired in recent years, highlighted a “significant deterioration in the full-life economic margins of some projects relating to the Onshore E&C and Offshore wind with consequent effect on consolidated economic results “, highlights Saipem in its note.

In support of its decision, Saipem informed investors what they should expect and what has changed with respect to what was communicated in October with the results of the first nine months: “The consolidated adjusted EBITDA of the second half of 2021 down by approximately 1 billion euro; contraction in consolidated revenues in the second half of 2021 from 4.5 billion euro to 3.5 billion euro. The forecast increase in whole-life costs illustrated above leads to a decreased marginality of projects which, due to the application of international accounting principles, is also reflected in a reduction in revenues “.

According to Saipem, “also considering lower volumes for reimbursable costs (without effect on the EBITDA) and the slowdown in the progress of some orders due to the protracted pandemic, consolidated revenues for the second half of 2021 are expected to reach 3.5 billion euros, compared to the outlook of around 4.5 billion euros. On the other hand, the net financial position at the end of 2021, equal to around 1.5 billion euros, improved compared to the outlook of around 1.7 billion euros “.

All this becomes a major problem for Saipem’s reference shareholders: Eni, which has a 30.5% stake e Loan Deposits Fund with 12.5%. Even from the official reaction it is clear that they did not expect it and that they will initiate, if not really an investigation, something that looks a lot like us. Both have made it known that they are moving in coordination and that they are “carefully monitoring the situation” and will carry out “all their own assessments with respect to the issues and scenarios that will be presented” by Saipem.

The market movements of recent days have not escaped the most attentive observers: Saipem was the most “short-cut” company in Piazza Affari. In practice, the investors had sensed the difficulties and took a bearish position, for a total of 4% of the capital.

Certainly, when the accounts for the first nine months of the year were presented, the situation looked quite different. Saipem had issued an optimistic statement: “New contracts for 4.9 billion euros ensure good visibility in the medium-long term, supported by adequate financial solidity, thanks to the availability of liquidity for 2 billion euros and the unused revolving credit facility. 1 billion euro. The results are still affected by the continuing difficult economic situation caused by thepandemic emergency and slowdowns linked to specific projects. There are signs of improvement in drilling, with an increase in demand and prospects for full use of the fleet. The outlook for the second half of 2021 foresees revenues of around 4.5 billion euros “.

Now, the managing director Francesco Caio will have to explain whether it is just a matter of passing the storm in the prices of raw materials and waiting for the delays in deliveries to be released or if a revision of the industrial plan is needed. He will have to convince the shareholders to sign new finance, but above all he will have to reassure the markets. It will not be easy: the first profit warnig dates back to 2012, since then there have been at least three others and as many CEOs have tried to revive the company. The greatest difficulty lies in changing the industrial model, moving on to new technologies linked to the energy transition. Instead, Saipem is still perceived by the market as a company linked to oil & gas.