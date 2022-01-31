Saipem expects 2021 with losses of more than one third of the capital. Retired outlooks

(Teleborsa) – The 2021 statutory financial statements ofit is expected to close with(integrating the conditions set out in Article 2446 of the Italian Civil Code) and the company therefore initiated preliminary contacts with the banking counterparties to intervene in advance on the potential effects on the loan agreements, as well as with the shareholders who exercise joint control (and CDP Industria) to check their availability to participate in one. The services and solutions company for the energy and infrastructure sector has registered “a“, explains a note, which led the Board to withdraw the outlooks announced on October 28, 2021.

The worsening of economic margins relates to some projects relating toE&C Onshore and toOffshore wind with consequent effect on the consolidated economic results of the group. Saipem attributes the difficulties to the continuing context of the pandemic, to the (current and prospective) increase in the costs of raw materials and logistics.

The preliminary estimates show, with respect to the outlook communicated to the market on October 28, 2021, a Adjusted EBITDA consolidated in the second half of 2021, down by approximately € 1 billion compared to the positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA outlook; the reduction is entirely attributable to the backlog review for Onshore E&C projects for which the increase in costs for materials and logistics is only partially recoverable and to the recent further difficulties of offshore wind projects, where impacts from critical supplies are combined with revision of estimates of execution times and costs.

Saipem then announces a contraction of revenues consolidated in the second half of 2021 from € 4.5 billion to € 3.5 billion. The forecast of an increase in entire life costs illustrated above leads to a decreased marginality of the projects which, as a result of the application of the international accounting standards, is also reflected in a reduction in revenues, explains the company. The capex is expected to be around 0.16 billion euros, compared to the outlook of around 0.25 billion euros for the second half of 2021. net financial position at the end of 2021, equal to approximately € 1.5 billion compared to the outlook of approximately € 1.7 billion.

(Teleborsa) 31-01-2022 08:02