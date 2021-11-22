Saipem, new offshore contract in Brazil for nearly $ 1 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Saipem has been awarded a new Surf Epci contract awarded by Petrobras for the installation of a submarine system based on rigid risers relating to the Búzios 7 project, for the development of the pre-salt field located about 200 km off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, at a depth of about 2,000 meters. The value is approximately 940 million dollars.

“This project is further important evidence of a new investment cycle and of Saipem’s competitiveness in projects with a high technological content”, said the CEO of Saipem, Francesco Caio, underlining that “the contract also confirms the trust placed in Saipem by large customers such as Petrobras for the realization of projects central to their strategies and the solid positioning of the company in geographic areas with significant development prospects ».

The project assigned to Saipem includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (Epci) of the Riser Steel Lazy Wave (Slwr) and the corresponding interconnection flowlines between the 15 subsea wells and the Fpso unit, in addition to the related service lines and control umbilicals. In addition, Saipem will be responsible for the supply and installation of the anchors of the Fpso unit and for its attachment to the field. For the installation of the Slwr Saipem will use the FDS, its state-of-the-art vehicle for the development of fields. In July 2020, Saipem had already won a contract from Petrobras for the Búzios 5 project for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers and the corresponding interconnection flowlines between all the wells and the Fpso unit.