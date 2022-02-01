Saipem, new stock market collapse. Eni: “We are monitoring the situation” From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Don’t stop selling up Saipem (MI 🙂 after Monday’s -30%, with the stock currently losing 13% to € 1.18 following the cut in guidance (the third in a row) for 2021.

The company owned by Eni (MI 🙂 and Cdp, which was asked for financial help, announced that it will close 2021 with losses “exceeding one third of the share capital”, consolidated revenues for the second half of 2021 will drop to 3.5 billion euros following “a decreased margin of projects”, while the adjusted EBITDA of the second half of the year will be down “by about 1 billion”.

All this, explained the group in the release note, is due to the backlog review, which highlighted, “due to the continuing context of the pandemic, the current and prospective increase in the costs of raw materials and logistics, a significant deterioration of the economic margins “with an effect” on the consolidated economic results of Saipem (MI 🙂 “.

What is surprising is not so much the downward revision of the accounts, a practice that the company has been carrying out since 2014, but the fact that the previous guidance was only withdrawn on October 28, and just a month ago the group secured a waiver from banks on the financial covenant. All this, explained by Kepler Cheuvreux, “raises many questions about management”, and “discussions with stakeholders (Eni, CDP, banks and shareholders) will not be easy”.

With the stock having lost 44% in one year and 74% in 5 years, Mediobanca (MI 🙂 Securities stressed that this is “the third profit warning since the new management entered the second quarter of 2021”, with investors “wondering whether or not new equity capital is needed”.

Meanwhile, Eni and CDP are watching the situation very closely, worried about a possible spill-over on their accounts. A spokesperson for the six-legged dog reported that Eni (MI 🙂 “is carefully monitoring the situation and will carry out all its own assessments with respect to the issues and scenarios that will be presented by the company, in coordination with CDP”. Saipem asked the two majority shareholders to “check their willingness to participate in a timely and adequate financial maneuver”.