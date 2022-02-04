Saipem: new thrust. Rumor about saving in 3 steps. As?

New high-tension session for Saipem which today is experiencing the fifth consecutive day in sharp decline.

Saipem is sinking again with boom volumes

In the last two sessions, the sellers had actually let go a bit, so much so that even yesterday the stock had limited the damage to just over a percentage point.

Saipem tried somehow to keep afloat today too, but starting in the early afternoon a sharp bearish acceleration began and became progressively deeper.

At the end of the day, the stock is at € 1.2335, with a sink of 6.38% and trading volumes that are always very high, given that almost 39 million shares have passed through the market, almost triple the average of the last 30 days. equal to approximately 13 million.

Saipem: Equita SIM worsens estimates after the warning

After the profit warning launched at the beginning of the week, the stock remains under pressure and Equita SIM analysts worsen their estimates on Saipem.

In detail, for 2021 the adjusted Ebitda was revised from 150 million to -1.153 billion euros, including the operational problems in the E&C segment which led to weaker guidance for the second half of 2021 of around 1 billion euros. .

The experts improved the forecasts on Saipem’s net financial position from -1.7 to -1.5 billion euro, in line with the company’s indications.

For 2022, the new indication for adjusted EBITDA is 521 million euros and mainly reflects the assumption of a weaker margin in E&C, driven by inflation on raw materials / logistics together with delays in the supply chain.

The net financial position worsened from -2.3 to -2.4 billion euros, reflecting the assumption of 300 million euros of lower cash generation as a component of 1 billion of extra cost recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the same time it reflects the weaker EBITDA of 59 million euros and the negative generation of 500 million euros indicated by Saipem on the occasion of the capital markets day.

Saipem: Equita SIM indications for 2023. Target price down

For 2023, on the other hand, Equita SIM indicates an adjusted EBITDA of 701 million euros and mainly reflects the lower starting base of 2022 in the E&C business and the slower recovery of profitability.

The revised net financial position from -2.2 to -2.7 billion euros reflects the weaker starting point in 2022, the weaker EBITDA and the hypothesis of 0.25 billion euros of less cash generation.

Equita SIM analysts maintain the “hold” rating on Saipem and reduce the target price by 31% to € 1.20.

The new fair value reflects the cut in estimates and the inclusion of a hypothesis of capital strengthening of € 1.2 billion that analysts believe is necessary to restore the balance sheet.

Saipem: rumor about rescue in 3 steps. Here are which ones

A capital increase is only one of the measures being considered to keep Saipem on its feet, but it will not be enough on its own to achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, Maire Tecnimont denied the rumors circulated yesterday regarding a possible merger with Saipem, explaining that it is not part of any integration project with the company.

Meanwhile, yesterday there was a new meeting of the Board of Directors in an extraordinary session, on the occasion of which a preliminary road-map would have been developed by the CEO Caio.

According to the indiscretions reported by Milano Finanza, it is a document based on three cornerstones: capital increase, with an amount yet to be defined between 1.5 and 2.5 billion euros, re-drafting of the industrial plan with impairment of the orders and definition of pending revenues, or the extra costs arising from changes or complaints during the execution of the projects.

Finally, a waiver letter to the banks to obtain the waiver to ask for the early repayment of the credits.