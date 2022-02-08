Saipem reacts. Here is the first step to capital increase

Saipem clearly recovered from intraday lows despite the rejection by S&P: focus on the new organization of the group. The analysts’ view.

In the wake of the recovery initiated by the Ftse Mib from the intraday lows, Saipem also made a decisive rise, so much so that it is trying to turn positive.

Saipem reacts after 7 declines in a row

The title, fresh from seven consecutive sessions in decline, after closing last Friday with a lunge of more than three points, even today initially lost ground.

In the first part of the morning, Saipem reached a minimum of 1.137 euros, with a drop of almost 5%, only to recover rapidly.

In the last few minutes, the stock is at 1.1945, with a fractional increase of 0.08% and trading volumes that are always high, given that up to now more than 37 million shares have traded on the market, against the average of the last 30 days. equal to approximately 14 million.

Saipem: S&P Global cuts rating and places it on negative creditwatch

After the profit warning launched at the beginning of last week, another tile hit Saipem.

The agency S&P Global has decided to cut the rating from “BB” to “BB-“, placing it in negative creditwatch in view of a potential further downgrade in the weeks to come.

The rejection was decided in light of operational fragility and the increase in financial risks for Saipem.

For S&P analysts there are key uncertainties over the next three to four months regarding the company’s plan to broker the situation, cost overruns in other projects, and profitability in the coming years, among other factors.

Saipem: Alessandro Puliti is the new general manager

Meanwhile, last Friday Saipem announced the appointment of Alessandro Puliti as the new general manager, with extensive operational powers starting from 7 February 2022. Puliti was ENI’s Natural Resources General Manager.

Paolo Calcagnini joins the management team and will be entrusted with the new unit aimed at strengthening the planning and financial control of orders.

Calcagnini was Deputy General Manager and Chief Business Officer of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

On 23 February, on the occasion of the publication of the 2021 numbers, Saipem will present the results of the strategic review.

Saipem: Equita SIM comments on the latest news

Equita SIM analysts believe that the appointment of the two managers is the first step to be able to strengthen Saipem’s capital which could be at least 1-1.5 billion euros.

Meanwhile, the view of Equita SIM does not change, which remains marked by caution, with a “hold” recommendation and a target price of 1.2 euros.