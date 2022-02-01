Saipem Recovers From 1992 Lows, BlackRock Raises Short Position By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – With Saipem (MI 🙂 which in two sessions lost over a third of market capitalization, short positions on the stock also increased, after the company’s third consecutive profit warning since the new management headed by CEO Francesco Caio took office.

According to Consob updates on net short positions, BlackRock (NYSE 🙂 increased the short to 2.55% of the group’s capital (from 2.36% previously) through the British branch Investment Management UK, one of the highest short positions in Business Square.

In addition to the minority shareholder of Eni (MI :), which in turn is a joint shareholder of Saipem (LON 🙂 with Cdp, Eleva Capital (a French asset management company) increased the position to 0.6% from 0.5% , while Citadel Advisor raised the percentage to 0.61%.

After just three months from the last review, the company announced on Monday that it will close 2021 with losses “exceeding one third of the share capital”, with consolidated revenues in the second half of 2021 that will drop to 3.5 billion due to the backlog review it has highlighted “a significant deterioration in economic margins”.

The group said it was in contact with Eni and CDP to discuss a potential “adequate financial maneuver” and according to a source cited by Reuters, Intesa (MI 🙂 and UniCredit (MI 🙂 would be working on the maneuver. Meanwhile, the bond yield to 2022 is still moving around the record level of 13.7% after the jump of 1000 basis points (Reuters data).

On the stock, which in the morning touched its lowest level since October 1992 (1.15 euros), Kepler Cheuvreux reduced the rating to Reduce with a target price of 0.50 euros, while Mediobanca (MI 🙂 Securities downgraded the rating to Underperform from Neutral.

As Giovanni Borsi recalls on Investing.com, the best thing for Saipem is to “let the story speak”. “He made the absolute maximums at 50 euros in 2013 but before the capital increase in 2016 and before the amalgamation of the shares, while today he has practically zeroed the capital”.

“Since then – recalls the expert – the company has only launched profit warnings and after” no comment “or denials of capital increases, at the beginning of 2016 it made a capital increase of 3.5 billion euros, highly dilutive”.