Saipem, revolution at the top: Eni and CDP put the company under protection

ROME – Revolution at the top of Saipem. With the market still in shock due to the earnings alarm launched last Wednesday and with the stock in free fall (minus 40% in three days to Piazza Affari), the “strong” members Eni And Cdp have decided to place the top management of the company under protection engineering. The decision came after a board of directors called urgently (the third in a few days), in an attempt to reassure the market and start the financial operation that should restore the company to safety.

Basically, Eni (which controls 30.5% of the shares) and Cdp (12.55%) have chosen two managers who will have to support the top management in view of the rescue and restructuring plan with an attached capital increase. As stated in the note issued at the end of the board, the chief executive officer Francesco Caio will be joined by Alessandro Clean, manager who at Eni deals with “Natural resouces” (the direction under which the activities related to hydrocarbons), who will also become general manager. While the financial director Antonio Paccioretti will work under the supervision of Paolo Calcagnini, general manager and financial director of Cassa Depositi Presiti.

Saipem collapses on the stock market: raw material prices and delays in deliveries sink the accounts. Appeal to Eni and Cdp shareholders by Luca Pagni January 31, 2022





A message addressed not only within Saipem, but also to the market. On the one hand, Eni and CDP imposed the reorganization as a condition for launching the financial recovery plan requested by Saipem’s top management. And also to understand what has happened since October, when CEO Caio announced “good visibility for the medium-long term”, the return to profit, new contracts for 4.9 billion and revenues for 4.5 billion in the second half of 2021. The picture was completely different only four months later: at the board of directors convened last weekend, Caio presented a deteriorated situation, announcing red accounts for 2021, turnover below the forecasts of one billion and an appeal to Eni and Cdp shareholders for an urgent injection of liquidity “.

A completely unexpected announcement. This can be understood from how a much deeper reorganization has been launched that is not limited only to putting the heads of companies under protection. As we always read in the note “the new one

organization provides for the establishment of a new general management with extensive operational and managerial powers; the establishment of a unit aimed at strengthening the planning and financial control of orders and other management activities; the concentration of legal and contractual activities in a corporate function within the new general management “.

A series of interventions that also aim to reassure the market: investors have long since lost faith in the company, which has reached its fourth useful alarm in eight years and after having changed three CEOs. According to the company’s version, Saipem’s scenario changed – above all – the difficulties in procuring raw materials and technology for the construction site of a large park wind power In the North Sea.