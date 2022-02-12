Saipem, the account for the public coffers: Cassa Depositi will have to pay out at least 187 million to participate in the capital increase

There is no peace for Saipem. Nor for the pockets of taxpayers which could soon be called upon to participate, albeit indirectly, in a new rescue of the group led by Francesco Caio. How? Street Cassa Depositi e Prestitiwhich is a shareholder of Saipem with a stake equal to 12.55% of the share capital. The financial arm of the state, led by Dario Scannapiecoin fact, risks having to put his hand to his wallet by paying about 187 million as part of a recapitalization from 1.5 billion. In fact, this would be the amount that Cdp will have to pay in the event of a capital increase in which the Cassa do not want to reduce their own investment in Saipem, a company specializing in the construction of infrastructures and services for the oil and renewables sector. Eni, instead, which owns just over 30% and is in turn 30% controlled by the Treasury, will have to put a chip to 450 million.

But the bill for the public coffers is much higher: Cdp bought 12.5% ​​of Saipem in 2015 removing the chestnuts from the fire at Eni, which was in difficulty at the time due to the drop in the price of oil. He paid for it 463 million, but today on the stock market it is worth a little less than 148 million. In other words, more than 300 million have already gone up in smoke since then. So, on balance, if there is a recapitalization, between the two rescue operations Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will have come up with about 650 million, of which just under half have already vanished. Then followed a reorganization of the group with lots of Consob disputes on the accounts underlying the entry of Cdp in the shareholding structure of the company. A question that still is suspended before the Council of State which Saipem appealed after the appeal was rejected before the Administrative Court.

The situation was returning slowly and laboriously back to normal. But then the pandemic, the increase in the costs of raw materials and logistics, has resulted in a deterioration in the economic margins of a series of projects. The result is that at the end of January Saipem was forced to announce the lack of one billion of consolidated revenues only in the second half of 2021 and a red higher than one third of the capital. “In this regard, Saipem has started preliminary contacts with these bank accounts in order to treat in advance the potential effects on loan agreements resulting from the occurrence of the case referred to to art. 2446 of the civil code – explained a note from the company dated 31 January 2022. Saipem has also initiated preliminary contacts with the shareholders who exercise joint control over the Company, Eni Spa and Cdp Industria spa, in order to also verify their willingness to participate in a timely and adequate financial maneuver “. Result: in one month the stock sold about 40% on the stock market. Hence a series of working hypotheses for saving the company were taken. These include a substantially “obligatory” recapitalization in terms of the civil code, as well as a wedding with Maire Tecnimont. Which, however, has denied any involvement.