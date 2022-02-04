Saipem: today we decide on the bailout. Here’s what to expect

Saipem cautious on the day of the extraordinary Board of Directors to discuss the most urgent countermeasures to save it. Two moves to the study, but a third way appears.

At Piazza Affari there is still talk of Saipem which has attracted the attention of the market since the beginning of the week.

Saipem in red for the fifth session in a row

After the crash of more than 30% accused on Monday, the stock has lost just over a percentage point, but in the intraday it has come to mark a loss of almost 15% before recovering decisively.

Today Saipem is decidedly more cautious, moving not far from parity.

In the last few minutes, the stock is at € 1.3255, with a decrease of 0.64% and trading volumes that are always very high, given that so far over 29 million shares have transited on the market, against the average of the last 30. days equal to approximately 10 million.

Saipem: Exaen remains bearish and cuts target price and estimates

Bad news for Saipem came today from Exane, whose analysts on the one hand decided to confirm the “undeperform” recommendation and on the other hand cut the target price from 1.8 to 1.2 euros.

This move reflects a revision of the estimates that for Ebitda have been lowered by 26% for this year and 13% for the next, in light of the profit warning launched by Saipem at the start of the week.

Saipem: extraordinary Board of Directors today on bailout. The measures under study

Meanwhile, the title remains under the ongoing lens of news on the measures that will be adopted to rescue the company.

According to what was reported by Milano Finanza, yesterday there was already an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors which will update this morning to finalize the interventions aimed at targeting Saipem after the profit warning at the beginning of the week.

According to the rumors of Milano Finanza, a capital increase in the order of at least 1.5 billion euros is being studied.

A move, however, that will not be enough to put the group back on track, which is why it will be accompanied by a waiver agreement with the banks, in order to avoid the latter’s request for early repayment of existing credit lines.

Saipem: what will the two shareholders ENI and CDP do?

The Board of Directors discussed this yesterday and will meet again today to find urgent solutions as soon as possible to keep Saipem on its feet, waiting to understand what are the intentions of its two largest shareholders, ENI and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, with a share of 30.54% and 12.55% respectively,

On the one hand, ENI, which made Saipem autonomous in 2015, is unlikely to be inclined to shore up its former subsidiary with a new capital increase, while CDP’s position is different, looking at the fate of the 32,000 employees of the group in the first place, but also to the future of the energy sector.

Saipem: project with Maie Tecnimont for the rescue?

According to reports from Repubblica, it is possible that Saipem’s upheaval could bring back to the foreground already developed by the Treasury for years.

We refer to the potential integration of Saipem with Maire Tecnimont, with the aim of creating an Italian engineering center.