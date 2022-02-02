Saipem tries to recover on the stock market but remains in “red”. He weighs the wind business

Saipem shares try to limit the damage, in the middle of the day, in the stock market session on February 1st. Thus, close to lunchtime, after having left over 30% on the field the day before in the wake of the new “alarm” launched on the accounts and after having also inaugurated the market session on Tuesday in sharp decline, the shares of the a group that builds infrastructures in the oil and renewables sectors yielded 2.66% to 1.3 euros, in any case on the stock market lows of the last twenty years.

Precisely in the light of the official communications of January 31st, the prospect for the company led by the CEO, Francesco Caio, of a new capital increase, after the 3.5 billion one in 2016, weighs like a boulder. directly calls into question the two largest shareholders of Saipem, namely Eni and Cdp, respectively 30.5 and 12.6% of the shareholder base.

According to financial analysts, the new recapitalization could be between 1 and 1.5 billion. More: fresh resources, some analysts point out on the morning of February 1, could also be used to repay the 500 million bond maturing in April, whose prices are not surprisingly falling sharply with a consequent jump in yields.

In a study also published on Tuesday morning, the Barclays experts, after having highlighted how the two major shareholders Eni and Cdp have up to now always supported the company, underline how Saipem is dealing with “difficulties in the sea wind sector of North”. At the end of 2019, for example, the company had signed a contract with the French client Edf Renewables for the construction of the wind farm offshore (on the sea) Neart na Gaoithe, Scotland, a project that Saipem is still following today. In the same area, the company is also working on behalf of Seagreen and Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms. «The wind element – note from Barclays – has so far led to 400 million losses. And we would not be surprised if this figure had more than doubled in the meantime ».