SAISON CULTURELLE2021 / 2022 CINEMA Pouvoir – Désir NEXT SCREENINGS – Valledaostaglocal.it

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

MONDOCANE

by Alessandro Celli

with Alessandro Borghi, Barbara Ronchi

Italy 2021 – 115 min

In the near future, Taranto has become a desolate ghost town. Inside, where not even the police dare to enter, a criminal gang fights for domination of the territory with another rival gang. Pietro and Christian, two thirteen-year-old orphans, live in this reality sharing the same dream of joining the gang. It is from this moment that in the bond between the two, something cracks. An ambitious and unusual debut that denounces, in a dystopian version, the environmental disaster that will also have consequences on a social level.

International Film Festival

of Venice 2021 – Competition

WEDNESDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

THE CARD COLLECTOR

by Paul Schrader

with Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe

USA, Great Britain, China 2021 – 109 min

William Tell is a former soldier addicted to gambling. Her existence, always lived in the shadows, is turned upside down when she meets Cirk, a young man who is looking for revenge. For William, the meeting with the young man turns out to be an opportunity to redeem himself and he sets out to reform him, taking him on a journey with him and introducing him to the world of casinos. But it will be the boy who will make William fall back into his dark past. The solid collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader explores the story of a lost soul in search of redemption.

Venice International Film Festival 2021 – Competition

FEELING AND TURN

TUESDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

TWO (DEUX)

by Filippo Meneghetti (vos)

with Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier

France, Luxembourg, Belgium 2019 – 95 min

Nina and Madeleine love each other in secret. Everyone, including their relatives, thinks they are just neighbors. When the daily routine is upset by a sudden event, Madeleine’s family ends up discovering the truth … Opera prima which focuses on the love affair between two mature women, emphasizing the inability to express feelings for fear of others’ judgment. .

Golden Globe 2021 – nomination for Best Foreign Language Film

WEDNESDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

ROSA’S MARRIAGE

by Iciar Bollai

with Candela Pena, Sergi Lopez, Pathalie Poza

Spain 2020 – 97 min

Rosa leads an existence in the service of others. It is as if in addition to the work as a costume designer for the cinema, he also had a second job, that of taking care of his dysfunctional family. Tired of all this, Rosa decides to move to the province to reopen her mother’s old tailor shop. In addition, she announces her upcoming marriage to her family, keeping the identity of her future spouse secret … Ironic and profound, this film tells the story of an ordinary woman, with her problems and frailties. Goya Award 2021 – Best Song and Best Supporting Actress

CHILD LABOR AND DISABILITY

TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

SONS OF THE SUN

by Majid Majidi

with Roohollah Zamani, Ali Nassirian, Javad Ezati

Iran 2020 – 99 min

In the outskirts of Tehran, a group of children are forced to go to work due to the poor conditions of the community. To help support the family, they commit a few thefts, but a hidden treasure underground seems to be the answer to their problems. Reaching it, however, does not seem so easy, because the group of boys has to access an underground tunnel, above which there is a charity. Through the sombre theme of child labor, the film shows the resilience of children by highlighting empathy and humor.

International Film Festival

of Venice 2020 – Competition

WEDNESDAY 1 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

PENGUIN BLOOM

by Gledyn Ivin

with Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln

USA, Australia 2020 – 95 min

Samantha lives in Australia with her husband and three children. During a vacation in Thailand, the woman is paralyzed from the chest down, suddenly falling from a balcony. From that moment on, his life changed forever by breaking into a thousand pieces. A year later, her children bring home a magpie chick, which will lead Samantha to a surprising rebirth. Naomi Watts plays a tenacious and emotional role that stages a true story.

ACCUSES AND HOMOCIDE

TUESDAY 7 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

THE GIRL WITH THE BRACELET

(THE FILLE AU BRACELET)

by Stephane Demoustier (vos)

with Roschdy Zem, Melissa Guers

France, Belgium 2019 – 95 min

An eighteen-year-old girl, Lisa, awaits the trial of her best friend’s murder she was charged with two years ago. Her parents fully support her. However, they wonder about the best way to cope with the family drama. A fate that is played in court between accusations and defenses, confessions and testimonies, which reveal Lisa’s intimate life. A contemporary portrait that catches the eye and tells us that nothing is never what it seems.

César 2021 – Best Non-Original Screenplay

WEDNESDAY 8 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

THE STILLWATER GIRL

by Tom McCarthy

with Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin

USA 2021 – 140 min

Bill Baker, an oil worker from Oklahoma, arrives in Marseille to be close to his daughter Allison, who has been in prison for five years after being sentenced for murder which he says he did not commit. Man will have to face an unknown legal system, many cultural and linguistic barriers, but above all personal ones, to try to clear the blood of his blood. A story of liberation that mixes with shame and guilt and that shows us our need to be loved and desired.

Cannes Film Festival 2021 – Out of Competition

WAR AND COMEDY

TUESDAY 14 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

by Jasmila Zbanic

with Jasna Djuricic, Johan Heldenbergh,

Raymond Thiry

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania,

Netherlands 2020 – 101 min

In Bosnia, in 1995, Aida is a translator. She works for the United Nations and lives in the town of Srebrenica with her husband and children. When the Serbian army invades the city, the woman, her family and hundreds of Bosnian citizens are forced to take refuge in the UN camp. The woman sets in motion to avoid a certain massacre, interpreting some important information received from the United Nations. A pressing drama that tells us about a war that seems distant, but whose wounds are still alive.

International Film Festival

of Venice 2020 – Competition

WEDNESDAY 15 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

QUEEN OF THE FIELD

(LES FOOTEUSES)

by Mohamed Hamidi (vos)

with Sabrina Ouazani, Céline Sallette, Kad Merad

France 2019 – 95 min

The football team from Courrières, a small town in northern France, is the pride of the city. After a fight in the last game, all players were suspended. To save the club from relegation, the coach Marco has only one possibility: to create an all-female football team. A comedy focused on the misunderstandings and on the funny side of the paradoxes that arise from an unexpected situation.

AFFECTION AND LOVE

TUESDAY 21 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

TRIBUTE TO BELMONDO NEW 4K RESTORATION

UNTIL THE LAST BREATH

by Jean-Luc Godard (vos)

with Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg

France 1960 – 89 min

Michel, a young man with a stormy past, steals a car. After turning to friends for money, he goes in search of Patricia, a young American, for whom he feels a sincere affection. The police try to catch him and Patricia realizes that she is not in love with Michel. Manifesto-film of the Nouvelle Vague ultra-modern, also thanks to one of the most iconic, rebellious and sexy couples to be seen on the big screen: Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo.

WEDNESDAY 22 DECEMBER 2021

HOURS 16 / 18.45 / 21.30

SUPERNOVA

by Harry Macqueen

with Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci

Great Britain 2020 – 93 mins

After discovering that he has precocious senile dementia, Tusker decides to take a vacation from reality, along with his life partner, Sam. They find themselves aboard a camper with the aim of revisiting important places and people from their common past. Both will have to come to terms with the individual way of coping with the disease and with the imminent transformation of their relationship. A road-movie capable of recounting the deep devotion of two human beings.

The Saison Culturelle 2021/2022 is created by the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta with the patronage of the CRT Cassa di Risparmio di Torin Foundation