Sakurai has completed the last assignment entrusted to him by Iwata – Nerd4.life

In an interview with IGN, Masahiro Sakurai, the game director of the Smash Bros. series, recalled Satoru Iwata claiming to have completed the “last assignment” entrusted to him by the late president of Nintendo by completing the work on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

For the uninitiated, on the occasion of the Japan Game Awards 2019, Sakurai had revealed a touching background, namely that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the last assignment entrusted to him by Satoru Iwata before his death, which took place in 2015.

Now that post-launch support for the fighting game has come to an end with the launch of the Sora DLC, IGN has asked the game director if he believes he has successfully completed the “last mission” entrusted to him by the former president of Nintendo.

“Yes, I believe I was able to fully carry out this mission,” Sakurai said.

Masahiro Sakurai

In the same interview, Sakurai reiterated again that he may not direct other chapters of the Smash Bros series .. Indeed he may even decide to don’t create new games in the future, but rather to focus on other sectors of the gaming industry.

“I may not necessarily continue to create other games, as I may follow a different path. As for engaging with the gaming industry, there are various ways to do this. I like to keep an open mind about what I should do and give a ‘look at all the different possibilities “