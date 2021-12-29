Sakurai praises Hidetaka Miyazaki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Inscryption – Nerd4.life

Masahiro Sakurai, through 4Gamer, revealed what they were the works and creatives that most impressed him during 2021. The creator of Super Smash Bros. has chosen Hidetaka Miyazaki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Inscryption.

Specifically, 4Gamer asked Sakurai to choose a person who has particularly impressed him during the past year. Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of Dark Souls and the future Elden Ring (but not only) – was chosen for his ability to influence the video game industry.

Masahiro Sakurai

Then, 4Gamer asked to choose a non-videogame work. Sakurai chose the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the great production of works. Finally, he was asked for a game that had a big impact on him: Sakurai went fast Inscryption, Daniel Mullins’ card / mystery game, which we at Multiplayer also reviewed more than positively. Sakurai appreciates the fact that the game includes many “meta-play” features and praises its ability to go beyond the classic limits of video games.

Sakurai finally repeated what he’s been saying for some time: now that he’s finished developing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he’s taking some time for himself and has nothing to announce. He also added that he wouldn’t care if people forgot about him for some time. In another statement, he also claimed to have completed the latest assignment given to him by Iwata.