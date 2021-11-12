Sala: “Against a referendum on the stadium and San Siro demolition. It is not said that … “

“I am radically opposed to a referendum – he explained when asked by journalists on the sidelines of an event -. In my opinion, referendums should be held on ethical and moral issues. We are delegated by citizens to make decisions and we cannot download our decisions to citizens“. As regards the proposal of the Greens to hold a public debate on the stadium issue, Sala explained that”it is always good to discuss things and deepen, it is clear that if the debate has to be the yes stage or the no stage this is not good. This is a responsibility that I have largely taken on myself and that is to have brought companies with time and patience to accept our conditions and this seems to me a very good thing so I do not think there is more room from our point of view for second thoughts.“.